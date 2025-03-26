Orange men’s tennis Cameron Foster and Porter Pelphrey talk win over Voyager Academy

The Orange men’s tennis team earned an important non-conference victory over Voyager Academy on March 19. The Panthers two senior co-Captains, Cameron Foster and Porter Pelphrey, clinched the match with a win at #1 doubles. Foster and Pelphrey defeated Will Baker and Micah Smith 8-2. Foster and Pelphrey have been teammates in doubles the past two years. Last season, they made a deep run in the Mideast Regional Tournament but came up just short of qualifying for the state championships. Against Voyager, the Panthers got wins from Ryan Jouannet, Kate McAuley, Zachary Cole and Jackson Coleman to win the final four singles matches. In addition to Foster and Pelphrey’s win in doubles, Orange also got doubles wins from McAuley and Jouannet, who defeated Tyler Hinshaw and Graydon White 8-3 at #2. At #3 doubles, Cole and Bryson Waters defeated knocked off Caden Densmore and Alex Wilder 8-6. Earlier this week, the Panthers drove to Pittsboro and defeated Northwood 7-0. The Panthers now go into Spring Break with a 5-5 overall record. They’re 2-4 in the Central Conference. With the state dual team tennis tournament at 64 teams this year, the Panthers are aiming to make the state playoffs. Once plays returns in April, Orange will return to action against Person on April 7 in Hillsborough. They will face Roxboro Community School on April 10, also in Hillsborough.

Orange men’s tennis Cameron Foster and Porter Pelphrey discuss win over Voyager Academy The Orange men’s tennis team earned an important non-conference victory over Voyager Academy on March 19. The Panthers two senior co-Captains, Cameron Foster and Porter Pelphrey, clinched the match with a win at #1 doubles. Foster and Pelphrey defeated Will Baker and Micah Smith 8-2.