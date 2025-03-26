Orange baseball’s Oliver Van Tiem and Henry Hoffman discuss win over Jordan

The Orange baseball team will go into the second game of its series against Person tied for second place in the Central Conference with the Rockets. Just before Central Conference play got underway, the Panthers defeated Jordan 6-2 at Panther Field on March 14. Oliver Van Tiem struck out a career-high 12 batters and didn’t allow a it through five innings. Van Tiem, Garrett Sawyer and Mason Grooms combined for a no-hitter of the Falcons. Grooms earned the save by throwing a scoreless seventh inning. Junior Henry Hoffman has been thrust into an important offensive role for Orange this season. After making 43 plate appearances last year, Hoffman already has 33 this year because of the loss of six position players from 2024. Hoffman leads the team with eleven RBIs through eleven games. He is third on the squad with a .296 batting average. Van Tiem is hitting .276. Against Jordan, Van Tiem went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. In the third inning against the Falcons, Van Tiem had an RBI single. Hoffman drove in the first run of the game on a fly ball to centerfield. Later, Van Tiem would drive in Sawyer with a single up the middle. The Panthers will return home to face Person on Friday. On Saturday, the Panthers will face Pine Forest at Historic Fleming Stadium in Wilson.

