Cedar Ridge notebook: Finnegan throws complete game, Velasquez hits two singles in Red Wolves win over Person 5-1; Softball falls to Eastern Alamance

Once again, facing Person brought out the best in Quinn Finnegan.

Last year, Finnegan struck out five in four innings as Cedar Ridge won in Roxboro. On Friday night, Finnegan delivered his best performance of his senior season thus far, striking out nine in a complete game two-hitter as the Red Wolves defeated Person 5-1 on Hillsborough Youth Athletic Association night at Cedar Ridge Baseball Field.

After Person’s Wyatt Carden drew a bases-loaded walk to score Gavin Dodson in the first inning, the Rockets only had one more runner reach third base the rest of the game. Finnegan saved his best for last, retiring the final 15 Person batters. The Rockets’ Brady Holmes led off the third inning with a double. It was Person’s final hit. Finnegan ended the game striking out the side in order.

Person didn’t have the lead for long. In the bottom of the first, Grant McGuffey sent a dribbler to right field to score John Grove, who led off the inning with a single.

Freshman Jesus Velazquez led off the third inning with a double to right field. After Ian McGuffey dropped down a sacrifice bunt to move Velasquez to third, Dominic Sena reached on an infield hit up the middle to give Cedar Ridge a 2-1 lead.

Finnegan and Carter Warren drew walks to start the fourth inning. Finnegan, going without a courtesy runner despite being the pitcher, stole third while Warren went to second. Ian McGuffey knocked a two-run single to centerfield to put the Red Wolves ahead 4-1.

The Red Wolves added an insurance run in the sixth inning. Velazquez earned his second hit of the game with a single to shortstop. Aidan Ryan, who was hit by a pitch to leadoff the inning, scored.

Cedar Ridge improved to 5-6 overall, 3-1 in the Central Conference. They’re tied with Person for third place as they prepare to travel to Eastern Alamance on Tuesday night.

Softball: Eastern Alamance 6, Cedar Ridge 4:

Through odd scheduling, it’s possible the two best softball teams in the Central Conference could have its entire two-game series decided before April Fool’s Day.

It’s clear that with two-thirds of the season remaining, Eastern Alamance is the favorite to win its second consecutive league title.

As was the case in its initial meeting earlier this month, the Eagles made a late rally to defeat Cedar Ridge 6-4 on Friday at Eagles Softball Field. Cedar Ridge took a 4-3 lead into the sixth inning, but the Eagles’ Edie Stewart drove in the game-winning runs with a fly ball to right field. Courtesy runner Jones Stewart and Brylea Warren scored for the margin of victory.

Cedar Ridge built a two-run lead scoring all four of its runs in the third inning. Madeline Galindo-Woodring drew a four pitch walk against Delani Straughan to lead off the inning. Mia Best sent a cue shot up the line and beat out the throw from catcher Kayden Manning. After Galindo-Woodring and Best each moved up 60 feet after a groundout, Kimber Shambley knocked in Galindo-Woodring with a sacrifice fly to right field, cutting the Eastern Alamance lead to 2-1. Reagan Simmons tied the game with a line drive to right field. Rylee Capps stroked a grounder up the middle for a single. Laci Sykes loaded the bases when she got aboard off a dropped third strike. Charlotte Lowry stroked a double to right field, leading to Qiaura Rogers scoring the go-ahead run. Capps also scored to put the Red Wolves ahead 4-2.

Eastern Alamance started with two runs in the second inning. With two out, Addison Hester knocked in Kinley Henderson and Mckenzie Blevins.

The Red Wolves will return home to face Western Alamance on Tuesday night.