The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Hillsboroughsports.com

Orange High School Orange Men's Tennis

Orange Panther of the Week: Cameron Foster

ByJeff Hamlin

Mar 22, 2025

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior tennis player Cameron Foster. This season, Foster has consistently been among the two two singles players for head coach Justin Webb. With his doubles partner Porter Pelphrey, Orange has won matches over Voyager Academy, Roxboro Community School and Cedar Ridge through the first month of the season. On March 10, Foster defeated Cedar Ridge’s Grady Coleman 6-0, 6-0 as the Panthers rolled to a 9-0 win at Orange High Tennis Courts. Later that day, Foster and Pelphrey teamed to win at #1 doubles 8-1 as the Panthers won its first Central Conference match of the year. Foster has also teamed with Noah Jones in doubles. Last year, Foster frequently started at #1 singles for an Orange team that finished 12-7 overall. In 2024, Foster and Pelphrey nearly qualified for the 3A State Doubles championships. Foster’s goal for this spring is to earn a trip to the Burlington Tennis Center for the state championships. In addition, Foster plays saxophone and has performed with the Orange band. After he graduates in June, Foster plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill with a focus on music. In act, one of his favorite artists is Kenny G, who his parents turned him onto. Orange will return to action against Northwood in Pittsboro on Monday.

Orange Panther of the Week: Cameron Foster

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior tennis player Cameron Foster. This season, Foster has consistently been among the two two singles players for head coach Justin Webb. With his doubles partner Porter Pelphrey, Orange has won matches over Voyager Academy, Roxboro Community School and Cedar Ridge through the first month of the season.

By Jeff Hamlin

Related Post

Orange Baseball Orange High School

Orange pitcher Ryan Sawyer discusses win over Western Alamance

Mar 22, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange Baseball Orange High School

Orange at Western Alamance part 2! Listen live here!

Mar 21, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange Baseball Orange High School

Orange at Western Alamance baseball! Listen live here!

Mar 21, 2025 Jeff Hamlin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Cedar Ridge High School Cedar Ridge Softball

Cedar Ridge softball pitcher Charlotte Lowry discusses win over Orange

Mar 22, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange Baseball Orange High School

Orange pitcher Ryan Sawyer discusses win over Western Alamance

Mar 22, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Orange High School Orange Men's Tennis

Orange Panther of the Week: Cameron Foster

Mar 22, 2025 Jeff Hamlin
Cedar Ridge Cross Country Cedar Ridge High School

Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Gracie Whitaker

Mar 22, 2025 Jeff Hamlin