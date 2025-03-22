This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior tennis player Cameron Foster. This season, Foster has consistently been among the two two singles players for head coach Justin Webb. With his doubles partner Porter Pelphrey, Orange has won matches over Voyager Academy, Roxboro Community School and Cedar Ridge through the first month of the season. On March 10, Foster defeated Cedar Ridge’s Grady Coleman 6-0, 6-0 as the Panthers rolled to a 9-0 win at Orange High Tennis Courts. Later that day, Foster and Pelphrey teamed to win at #1 doubles 8-1 as the Panthers won its first Central Conference match of the year. Foster has also teamed with Noah Jones in doubles. Last year, Foster frequently started at #1 singles for an Orange team that finished 12-7 overall. In 2024, Foster and Pelphrey nearly qualified for the 3A State Doubles championships. Foster’s goal for this spring is to earn a trip to the Burlington Tennis Center for the state championships. In addition, Foster plays saxophone and has performed with the Orange band. After he graduates in June, Foster plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill with a focus on music. In act, one of his favorite artists is Kenny G, who his parents turned him onto. Orange will return to action against Northwood in Pittsboro on Monday.

Orange Panther of the Week: Cameron Foster This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior tennis player Cameron Foster. This season, Foster has consistently been among the two two singles players for head coach Justin Webb. With his doubles partner Porter Pelphrey, Orange has won matches over Voyager Academy, Roxboro Community School and Cedar Ridge through the first month of the season.