Cedar Ridge softball pitcher Charlotte Lowry discusses win over Orange

ByJeff Hamlin

Mar 22, 2025

Cedar Ridge waited a long time to defeat its crosstown rival in softball. Nearly six years, in fact. The Red Wolves got a complete game four-hitter from senior pitcher Charlotte Lowry to defeat Orange 7-1 on Tuesday night at Cedar Ridge Softball Field. Lowry struck out nine over seven innings. The Red Wolves used the long ball to stay ahead of the Panthers. Laci Sykes hit a two-run single to right field in the first inning. Reagan Simmons and Kimber Shambley both hit home runs for the Red Wolves. Simmons added a double as Cedar Ridge earned its fourth win of the season. Lowry, the younger sister of former Cedar Ridge shortstop Ava Lowry, also went 2-for-3 at the plate. Lowry, Sykes, Simmons and Rylee Capps each had multi-hit games. The last time Cedar Ridge defeated Orange was in 2019 during a one-game playoff to determine which team would earn the #1 seed for the 3A State Playoffs. Lowry has been a strong presence in the circle for the Red Wolves. Cedar Ridge will return to action against Western Alamance on Tuesday night in Hillsborough, the first of three straight home games. The Red Wolves will host Roxboro Community School on Thursday night, then play Walter Williams on Friday.

