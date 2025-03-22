This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is sophomore cross country runner Gracie Whitaker. Last fall, Whitaker helped the Cedar Ridge women’s cross country team win the Mideast Regional Championship at Owens Recreation Park in Louisburg. She also helped the Red Wolves win the Central Conference championship, finishing sixth at Lake Cammack Cross Country Course in Burlington. She finished with a time of 23:01.63, helping the Red Wolves finish with 31 points, beating out Orange, who registered 50. At the Regional Championships, Whitaker finished 21st at 23:01.38. Whitaker had several top ten finishes last fall, including at a meet at Orange High School where she came in seventh overall, clocking in at 24:27. Whitaker finished 46th at the 40th annual Greensboro Cross Country Invitational at Hagan Stone Park in Pleasant Garden. Whitaker helped the Red Wolves finished seventh at the 3A State Championships at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville. Whitaker came in with a time of 22:06.79 as the Red Wolves finished highest in the state championships than any other Central Conference team. Whitaker started the year by finishing sixth at the Eno River Academy Invitational in Hillsborough. Whitaker was among a group of young runners who stepped up last fall and helped the Red Wolves women’s cross country team to its best season as a 3A squad.

Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Gracie Whitaker This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is sophomore cross country runner Gracie Whitaker. Last fall, Whitaker helped the Cedar Ridge women’s cross country team win the Mideast Regional Championship at Owens Recreation Park in Louisburg. She also helped the Red Wolves win the Central Conference championship, finishing sixth at Lake Cammack Cross Country Course in Burlington.