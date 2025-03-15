The End of Dominance; Grimes scores five goals, Seaforth lacrosse beats Orange 11-6, ends Panthers’ 47-game conference winning streak

Orange lacrosse’ dominance has stretched on for so long, even their head coach didn’t know the last time they had lost a regular season conference game until it finally happened.

It was April 27, 2019. A span of 47 games.

“It was really that long?” Orange coach Chandler Zirkle said as he walked to the team field house postgame.

That was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Before Orange won four consecutive conference championships, the first four in program history. Before they hosted three consecutive 3A/2A/1A Eastern Regional championship games. Before they played for the state championship last spring.

It was even before Seaforth High School opened in 2021.

As Seaforth has done in so many different sports recently, they served notice that they are the new kings of the hill in Hillsborough on Thursday night. Behind five goals from junior Ivan Grimes, the Hawks outscored Orange 7-1 in the second half to win 11-6 at Auman Stadium.

Orange, who defeated Seaforth by scores of 17-3 and 22-6 during its Eastern Regional championship season last year, suffered its first loss of the season after opening the year beating 4A teams Pinecrest and Northern Guilford.

“They’re a tough squad,” Zirkle said. “They hit more tough shots and they got more ground balls. They deserved to win.”

Orange (6-1, 4-1 in the Central Conference) didn’t trail in the first half after junior Matthew Macneir opened with an overhand shot assisted by Aidan Monteith with 9:53 remaining in the first quarter. Grimes responded with an equalizer off a pass from Liam McCann. Brett Clark, who led Orange with three goals, notched his first off a feed from Brady Pfeiffenberger to put the Panthers ahead 2-1 at the end of the first quarter.

Clark’s goal started a 4-1 run that pushed the Panthers ahead 5-2. Following a man-up tally from Grimes to tie the game, Orange scored consecutive goals from Gray Crabtree, Jay Parker and Clark in a span of 1:18 to vault the Panthers ahead 5-2. Clark’s second goal, assisted by Macneir, came with 3:19 remaining in the first half.

The Panthers would notch just one more goal the rest of the game.

Seaforth junior Cameron Exley started the Seaforth comeback with a man-up goal after two Panthers were penalized. Senior Connor Yalch scored with 1:50 remaining in the first half off an assist from Exley to close Orange’s lead to 5-4.

The second half was total Seaforth domination. Grimes opened with the game-tying goal on a sidearm from 12 yards away to even it up at 5-5. The Panthers had uncharacteristic problems clearing the ball, leading to Seaforth dominating possession for most of the quarter. Grimes gave the Hawks the lead with his fourth goal off a pass from junior Jack Petrusa. Yalch added his second goal, followed by another marker from Exley with 1:16 remaining in the third quarter to competed a string of six consecutive Seaforth goals, pushing the Hawk lead to 8-5.

Clark scored Orange’s final goal with :48 remaining in the third quarter. Seaforth midfielder Jackson Powell squelched any chance of an Orange comeback when he took a pass from Exley in front of Orange goalkeeper Jackson Runkle and scored from point-blank range. Exley would finish with three goals and two assists.

On the chances did muster in the fourth quarter, they were shut down by Seaforth goalkeeper Finn Prospero, a freshman who finished with 22 saves.

Exley, Yalch and Grimes all scored in the fourth period as the Panthers couldn’t take advantage of some man advantage opportunities late, including a 6-on-4 following a skirmish in front of the scorer’s table late.

Earlier in the week, Orange defeated Cedar Ridge 13-4 at Red Wolves Stadium. The Panthers will face 4A foe Millbrook at Human Stadium on Wednesday night in Hillsborough, then return to conference action against Southeast Alamance on Friday.