Orange Panther of the Week: Ava Lytle

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior wrestler Ava Lytle. Only two years ago, Lytle started wrestling but became a first learner. She didn’t even know the sport existed for women until her sophomore year when she was at Wakefield High School in Raleigh. The head coach of the Wolverines, Russell Williams, approached Lytle about going out for wresting. When she transferred to Orange for her junior year, Lytle began working with Orange wrestling coach Spenser Poteat. Lytle was joined by several other female wrestlers who has helped women’s wrestling grow to such an extent that now there are dual matches between Central Conference teams. This season, Lytle finished 3rd int he 126-pound division at the Red Wolf Invitational at Cedar Ridge High School. She pinned Aaliyah Pearson of Southeast Raleigh to win the consolation final. On December 7 at the Jim King/Orange Invitational, Lytle finished 2nd in the 126-pound division. It was the best finish ever by an Orange female wrestler at the JKO. Lytle pinned Rebecca Parker of East Chapel Hill in the semifinals. She finished 2nd in the Central Conference at 126 pounds, pinning Laura Blanchard of Walter Williams during the league tournament in Burlington. At the Mideast Regionals, Lytle won three matches and missed qualifying for the state championships by one match. As her wrestling career has ended at Orange, Lytle plans to continue her career as a wrestling coach.

