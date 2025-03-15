Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Henry Alexander

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is junior runner Henry Alexander. This season, Alexander helped the Cedar Ridge men’s cross country team finish second in the Central Conference. At the Central Conference championships in October, Alexander finished fourth with a time of 17:25.84. It led to the Red Wolves finishing with 44 points, second only to Orange in the conference. At the Mideast Regionals at Owens Recreation Park in Louisburg, Alexander finished seventh at 17:07.53. It led to Cedar Ridge finishing finishing second in the Mideast Region with 83 points. Alexander had a 5th place finish at a tai-conference meet at Orange High School on September 10. This winter, Alexander competed in indoor track and field. He finished fourth in the 3,200 meters at the East Chapel Hill Polar Bear inside Dave Thaden Stadium with a time of 10:49.95. At the final regular season meet on February 4, Alexander finished 5th in the 3,200 meters at 10:37.19. Since indoor season ended, Alexander has started running outdoor track and field. Last week, he started the outdoor season by running in the 800 meters inside Red Wolves Stadium. He finished in 7th place at 2:23.80 in a meet that also included Western Alamance and Southern Alamance. Alexander will spend the spring trying to qualify for the 3A State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at North Carolina A&T State University in May.

