Cedar Ridge baseball’s Hudson Kelly and Quinn Finnegan discuss win at Walter Williams

Cedar Ridge baseball gained a sweep of Walter Williams to start its Central Conference season this week. On Friday night, Hudson Kelly earned his first varsity win as the Red Wolves defeated Williams 3-1 at Bulldogs Field. Kelly only allowed one unearned run off of hit over five innings. After he started the week with a win over Williams in Hillsborough, senior Quinn Finnegan came over from first base in the sixth inning and earned a six-out save. It was the second year in a row that Finnegan earned a save in a win at Williams. Kelly also drove in the game-winning run with a two-run single in the fourth inning. Williams mounted threats in the sixth and seventh innings, but Cedar Ridge’s Carter Warren made a huge catch in right field with runners at 1st and 2nd with no outs in the sixth. Warren managed to force a double play after making the big grab. After the Bulldogs got two runners on base off infield singles in the seventh inning, Finnegan struck out the final two Williams batters to end the game. Cedar Ridge is atop the Central Conference with a 2-0 record as they prepare to travel to Person on Tuesday night. The Red Wolves will also have a home game against Clover Garden School in Hillsborough on Wednesday night at 6.

Cedar Ridge baseball’s Quinn Finnnegan and Hudson Kelly discuss win at Walter Williams Cedar Ridge baseball gained a sweep of Walter Williams to start its Central Conference season this week. On Friday night, Hudson Kelly earned his first varsity win as the Red Wolves defeated Williams 3-1 at Bulldogs Field. Kelly only allowed one unearned run off of hit over five innings.