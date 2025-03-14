Orange softball’s Sadie Cecil and Addison Guentensberger discuss start to season

The Orange softball team captured its Central Conference opener in a wild game over Western Alamance on Tuesday night. In its final trip to Elon for a league game, senior Sadie Cecil went 3-for-5 with three RBIs as the Lady Panthers defeated the Warriors 13-10. Last week, Orange held off Roxboro Community School 4-2. Cecil hit two home runs, including a three-run blast that put the Lady Panthers ahead in the second inning. Sophomore Addison Guentensberger has become Orange’s top pitcher this season, replacing Caden Robinson. Guentensberger earned the win throwing a complete game. She also had a single in the second inning and scored off the Cecil homer. In the season opener against South Granville, Cecil threw a three-hitter in a 10-1 win over South Granville in Creedmoor. She struck out three. Against the Vikings, Cecil went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Cecil has opened the season with a five-game hitting streak as Orange has started the season 3-2. Guentensberger has thrown 27 innings through five starts. Orange sits atop the Central Conference going into its doubleheader tonight (Friday) against Walter Williams in Hillsborough. Last month, Cecil signed to play at Division II Mars Hill College, along with her Orange teammate, Allie Carden. Orange will travel to Cedar Ridge on Tuesday.

