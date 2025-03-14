Orange football’s Jayden Medley discusses signing with Barton College

Since he moved to North Carolina from Maryland with his father Dawayne and mother Katie, Jayden Medley has been a force in two sports. He arrived to Orange High after a year in Clayton and immediately made a difference with the Panther football team. On Tuesday, Medley signed with the Division II Barton College football team out of Wilson. Last year, Medley had many memorable moments. There was an interception return against Chapel Hill, Orange’s first win over its longtime rival since 2019. Medley’s return was depicted in a picture by Hillsboroughsports.com photographer Jacques Morin that has become so iconic within the Medley household, Dawayne Medley had a t-shirt designed from it. Medley also had 20 tackles against Walter Williams in Burlington last October, along with 15 tackles in his final home game against Southern Alamance. In his final game at Orange, Medley and 15 tackles against Eastern Alamance in Mebane. Medley was also a champion wrestler for Orange, winning the 215-pound title at the Central Conference championships at Williams High in February. He captured the Eagle Invitational in Mebane last December. On Tuesday, Medley formally signed his letter of intent to play at Barton with Dawayne and Katie by his side, along with many of his teammates and Orange football coach DeVante Pettiford.

