Cedar Ridge lacrosse’s Grant Thole and Joshua Hart discuss win over Northwood

ByJeff Hamlin

Mar 14, 2025

The Cedar Ridge lacrosse team earned its first win of the season behind four goals from Grant Thole. On Monday night, the Red Wolves defeated Northwood 6-5 in a tight defensive battle at Red Wolves Stadium. After being held scoreless in the first quarter, junior Grant Thole scored four goals, including the game-winner in a man-advantage situation with less than three minutes remaining in regulation. Junior Joshua Hart added another goal as the Red Wolves defeated the 2023 3A/2A/1A Eastern Regional champions. Sophomore Jordan Jacobson, a starter for the Cedar Ridge basketball team, added another goal and two assists. Ian Castro had four face-off wins for Cedar Ridge. Junior Michael O’Melia, who just finished wrestling season under Cedar Ridge wrestling coach Scott Metcalf, made eight crucial saves. Many of them were crucial in the fourth quarter as the Red Wolves clinged to a one-goal game in the final 12 minutes. Thole also had four ground balls while Jacobson scooped up five loose balls. Senior Gavin Scher had three ground balls and created one turnover. Cedar Ridge will try to finish the week strong when they travel to Burlington to face Walter Williams tonight (Friday) at 6 PM at Memorial Stadium. Cedar Ridge is led by head coach Joe De Leo.

