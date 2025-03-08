Orange Panther of the Week: Braden Crawford

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior wrestler Braden Crawford. This winter, Crawford won his third Central Conference Tournament championship. In January at Williams High School, Crawford pinned James Farmer of Person in the championship match to claim the 138-pounds title. He finished undefeated against conference opponents in his career during a time when Cedar Ridge and Person fielded some of their best teams in their respective histories. A starter since his freshman year, Crawford qualified for the state championships three times. He finished this season 28-7 and won over 100 matches in his career. In his junior season, Crawford finished 33-6 and wound up beating Takota Tala of Parkwood in Greensboro during the consolation round. In 2024, he finished fourth in the Mideast Regionals at 126-pounds. In his sophomore year, Crawford finished 2nd in the Mideast Regionals at Cedar Ridge High School, beating Ethan Croom of West Johnston to reach the final at 126 pounds. He won two matches at the 2023 State Championships, beating Matthew Mehaffey of Pisgah 7-5 in overtime. He also scored a major decision Styler Oxford of West Carteret. Crawford will continue his wrestling career at Ferrum College in Virginia, which is transitioning to Division II and will compete in Conference Carolinas. He will be coached by former Orange star Braden Homsey, who is an assistant with Ferrum.

