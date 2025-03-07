Orange, Cedar Ridge to join new conference with Granville, Durham, Chatham County teams in August

The clever way of putting the new conference realignment plan for Cedar Ridge and Orange would be:

tired: trips to Alamance County.

Wired: trips to Granville County.

But that isn’t the truth. The fact is most, though certainly not all, of the athletes and coaches across both schools aren’t tired of the rivalries that have built up over the past four years in the Central Conference, predominantly comprised of teams from Alamance County.

The days of the Central Conference will end in May.

On Wednesday, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association released its final conference realignment plan. Orange and Cedar Ridge will remain in a conference together, both categorized as 5A teams. The new league, which hasn’t been named, will also include J.F. Webb, South Granville, Durham School of the Arts, Seaforth and Carrboro.

Cedar Ridge and Orange have been conference rivals in various leagues since 2012, when Cedar Ridge returned to the 3A ranks after being a 2A squad and the Hillsborough teams were placed in the old Big 8 Conference.

For the first time since 2012, Cedar Ridge will be in a split classification conference. Carrboro will be a 4A team in the new league, while the other six teams will be 5A squads. The last time Orange was in a split league was in the 2008-2009 academic year, when they were in the 2A/1A Mid-State Conference.

Under the new arrangement, Person will maintain its rivalries with the Alamance County schools. The Rockets will play in a three classification league with Walter Williams, Southern Alamance, Southeast Alamance, Graham, Cummings and Western Alamance.

The realignment committee had a tall task of trying to maintain conference rivalries as the NCHSAA expanded from a four classification system, which dates back to 1960, to eight classifications in order to rectify the demands of one of the fastest growing states in the country.

The second draft of conference alignment was released in January. It proposed Orange and Cedar Ridge with South Granville, Webb, Seaforth, and DSA in a league comprised only of 5A schools. Orange principal Jason Johnson and athletic director Jason Knapp both made personal appeals to the realignment committee in Chapel Hill last month, asking that Orange remain with their current conference rivals.

“My reservation about going into a new conference is we’re killing our rivalries with Alamance County,” Johnson said last month during a basketball doubleheader. “We have longstanding rivalries. Eastern Alamance, Western Alamance, Williams. Those have been some of our biggest rivals. The community expects us to play those teams.”

The only change in the third and final draft was the addition of Carrboro, which originally was slated to be in a league with schools from Chatham and Randolph Counties.

Once that draft was issued, Johnson and Knapp sensed the direction things were going and didn’t bother making another appeal.

It’s widely believed the impetus to keep the Alamance County schools together was financial. With seven of the eight schools within Alamance County, it simply keeps schools from traveling long distances for league games.

The creation of the Central Conference in 2021 reinvigorated local rivalries with Eastern Alamance and Person, which had been put on the backburner for years. It created a dichotomy.

In regards to football, the timing couldn’t have been worse. After Payton Wilson graduated in 2017, the talent level around Orange football hasn’t been at the level of its peak in the 2010s under Pat Moser. At another time, an Orange-Eastern Alamance conference rivalry would have resulted in sellout crowds in Hillsborough and Mebane, particularly since they traditionally close the regular season against each other.

Even with Orange going seven straight years without a winning season, the attendance figures for conference football games against Alamance and Person County schools were strong. It was something athletic officials around Orange and Cedar Ridge were reluctant to part with.

For other sports, the Central Conference led to unprecedented success for the two Hillsborough schools in various sports. In the opening fall of the league back in 2021, Cedar Ridge survived a buzz saw of a schedule that included powerhouse teams from Northwood, Orange and Person and rode on to the 2021 3A state championship.

Orange volleyball won the 3A Eastern regional title in 2023. The men’s cross country team captured the state championship in November and has won three straight regional titles. The men’s swimming team won its first regional championship in February.

Orange won nine conference championships last academic year and has won the award for the top athletic program in the league each of the last two years.

Now, Orange and Cedar Ridge will be put together against schools they haven’t shared a league with in many years and, in a few cases, ever.

J.F. Webb was in the Big 8 Conference with Orange and Cedar Ridge back in from 2013-to-2017. When Carrboro High opened in 2007, they were in a 2A/1A league with Orange. Durham School of the Arts, which traces its heritage to the original Durham High School, was in a league with Orange in the late 2000s.

DSA hasn’t fielded a football teams since its final days as Durham High School in the mid-1990s.