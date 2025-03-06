The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Orange pitcher Garrett Sawyer formally signs with Ferrum College

ByJeff Hamlin

Mar 6, 2025

From the moment he made his debut as a varsity member of the Orange baseball team, Garrett Sawyer has understood what pressure is. In 2023, he stepped up to the plate with the bases-loaded and Triton leading Orange 8-4 in the bottom of the 10th inning. Sawyer drew a walk, leading to a run scoring. It was his first varsity at-bat. The Panthers would go on to win 9-8 in an improbable comeback. On Wednesday night, Sawyer formally signed with Ferrum College with his stepfather Andrew, his mother Ashley and brother Silas. Sawyer has been a member of the varsity for two years on the baseball team. He hit .297 in his junior season. On the mound, he made 12 appearances and earned a win in relief over Topsail. Sawyer finished with a 2-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio with 31 strikeouts and 15 walks. Sawyer also played football for two seasons. In the season-opener last year, he threw a 76-yard touchdown pass to Kingston Purefoy-Farrington against Southeast Alamance. Swayer made 76 tackles with three sacks in 2024. In his junior season, he finished with 48 tackles with four sacks and an interception. Sawyer will join former Orange wrestlers Braden Homsey and Braden Crawford in going to Ferrum, which is in the process of transitioning from Division III to Division II. They will join Conference Carolinas.

By Jeff Hamlin

