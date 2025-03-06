The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Orange baseball’s Kayden Bradsher and Garrett Sawyer discuss win over Chapel Hill

Mar 6, 2025

The Orange baseball team is off to a 3-1 start. Last week, the Panthers earned its first win of the season with a 9-5 victory over Chapel Hill at Panther Field. Orange scored four runs in the first inning, starting with a single by sophomore Kayden Bradsher, who later scored off a base hit by Oliver Van Tiem. Bradsher would finish 3-for-4 with three runs scored. It’s the second year in a row that Bradsher has been at the top of the Panther line-up following a solid freshman season in 2024, when Orange won a share of the Central Conference championship and reached the third round of the 3A State Playoffs. Senior Garrett Sawyer earned his first win of the year. In his first career start, Sawyer struck out four over four innings. After a shaky first inning, Sawyer didn’t allow another run in his final three innings of work. Sawyer also helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double. Sawyer had an RBI single in the fourth inning to score Van Tiem as the Panthers added four more runs in the frame. Van Tiem, a sophomore, finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Orange will face Millbrook in Hillsborough on Friday night. Last year, the Wildcats defeated the Panthers in Raleigh.

