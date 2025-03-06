This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is sophomore swimmer Christopher Seawell. This season, Seawell won the Central Conference championship in the 100 yard backstroke at the Orange County SportsPlex in Hillsborough. As a freshman, Seawell won the conference championship in the 50 meter freestyle. Also in 2024, Seawell teamed with Nikhil Agans, Phillip Cauwels and Jacob Olmstead to win the 200 yard freestyle relay championship. This season, Seawell finished 2nd in the 50 yard freestyle. He qualified for the 3A State Championships after finishing third in the Central Regionals with a time of 1:00.02 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on February 1. Also at regionals, he finished 6th in the 100 yard freestyle at 51.39 seconds. Seawell finished 14th in the 100 yard freestyle at the State Championships at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary. In the 100 yard backstroke, Seawell finished 17th at 1:00.02. Seawell’s performance helped Cedar Ridge swimming to a strong all-around year. Cedar Ridge finished 2nd in the Central Conference behind the leadership from Seawell, senior Phillip Cauwels and freshman J.E. Sandor. Through early morning workouts at the SportsPlex, Seawell continued to improve through his sophomore season. Next year, he will be among the leaders of a Cedar Ridge swimming team that will look to take a step forward in a brand new league.

Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Christopher Seawell This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is sophomore swimmer Christopher Seawell. This season, Seawell won the Central Conference championship in the 100 yard backstroke at the Orange County SportsPlex in Hillsborough. As a freshman, Seawell won the conference championship in the 50 meter freestyle.