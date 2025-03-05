Baseball and Softball Alumni Update: Bradsher helps Averett softball sweep Meredith

Carson Bradsher: Last Saturday, the Division III Averett University softball team swept Meredith University in a doubleheader at Meredith Softball Complex in Raleigh. Bradsher factored in heavily as the Cougars came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Avenging Angels. In the 3rd inning, Bradsher had an RBI double to score Hannah Jones. In the seventh, Bradsher reached an infield single and scored the game-tying run off a bases-loaded double by Kadence Woodlief. Averett completed the sweep with a 12-3 win in six innings. Bradsher went 2-for-3 with an RBI single during a seven-run 2nd inning. She also had a stolen base. On Tuesday, Christopher Newport University swept Averett in a doubleheader at Captains Park in Newport News, VA. Bradsher went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in the opener, which Newport won 6-1.

Mary Moss Wirt: On March 2, Wirt started for the Elon softball team against UNC Greensboro in the second game of a doubleheader at UNCG Softball Stadium. Starting at catcher, Wirt drew three walks. UNC Greensboro defeated the Phoenix 16-4 in five innings. Last Saturday, Wirt went 1-for-4 as Sacred Heart defeated Elon 4-1 at Hunt Softball Park in Elon. The Phoenix are 7-11.

Takia Nichols: On Tuesday, Nichols had an RBI single for North Carolina Central against Gardner-Webb. The Runnin’ Bulldogs wound up winning in five innings.

Ava Lowry: North Carolina Wesleyan dominated Valley Forge 25-1 in five innings at North Myrtle Beach Softball Complex during the FastPitch Dreams Spring Classic on Monday. Lowry, starting at shortstop, drew a walk and scored a run. Also last weekend, Waynesburg defeated Wesleyan 4-1 Monday. Lowry finished went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly RBI. N.C. Wesleyan is 3-5 and will play at Walnut Creek Park in Raleigh. They will open with Oberlin on Friday afternoon.

Brianne Foster: The former Orange catcher went 1-for-2 for Wake Tech’s softball team on Tuesday. Louisburg defeated the Eagles 11-1 in the opening game of a doubleheader. Foster started at catcher. Last weekend at Brunswick Community College, Foster went 1-for-3 in the second game of a doubleheader. The Dolphins defeated the Eagles 5-3 in the back end of a doubleheader. Foster also played second base in the opening game of the twin bill.

Olivia Aitkin: As Amherst softball prepares to start its season on March 16, Aitkin was recently the subject of a behind the microphone segment from the university.

Jackson Berini: Currently, Berini is in his sophomore year at Gaston College in Dallas, North Carolina. Next year, he will move on to play at Wichita State of the American Athletic Conference. Through 12 games this year, Berini is hitting .261 with the Rhinos. Among the highlights of Berini’s season so far is going 1-for-3 with three runs scored in a 10-0 win over Hartford Community College on February 14. On February 9, Berini went 2-for-4 with a double in a 13-6 win over Catawba Valley Community College. Gaston is 15-6-1 overall, 3-3 in Region X of the National Junior College Athletic Association. Jackson’s older brother, Joey, has joined the Orange baseball staff as an assistant coach.

Cross Clayton: Clayton made his college debut with Gaston College against Wake Technical Community College on February 25. Clayton threw two-thirds of an inning and allowed two runs off three hits. Gaston won 11-3. Clayton graduated from Orange last year and was the first Panther pitcher since Wilson to win 20 games in a career.

Wyatt Hedrick: The Wake Tech baseball team fell to the North Carolina Wesleyan junior varsity squad 6-5 on February 27. Hedrick made his debut for the Eagles and threw a perfect fourth inning, striking out the side. Wake Tech is 9-10 overall, 6-3 in Region X.

Bryse Wilson: So far in spring training, Wilson has thrown in two games for the Chicago White Sox. On Wednesday, he started against the Milwaukee Brewers, where he played the past two seasons. Wilson allowed one run off three hits in three innings. He also had three walks and three strikeouts. On February 26, Wilson threw two shutout innings against the San Diego Padres. He struck out one and allowed two hits.