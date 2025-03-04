Rakouksas, Prescod end Cedar Ridge wrestling careers at State Wrestling Championships; Esparza claims 98th career win in Greensboro

The Cedar Ridge seniors that ended their wrestling careers at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro did more than just reach the 3A State Championships this year.

They were part of a group that started with Fernando Martinez and Kaden Tatro which transformed a program.

As sophomores, Ryan Rakouskas and Pierce Prescod were instrumental in Cedar Ridge winning the Central Conference Tournament at Orange High School. A year later, Cedar Ridge defeated crosstown rival Orange for the first time ever. The Panthers’ shadow within the local wrestling community loomed large not just across Hillsborough, but the entire region having won five state championships and 16 consecutive conference championships.

Together in 2023-2024, Rakouskas, Prescod, Tatro, Martinez and a freshman named Favio Jaramillo Esparza would help the Red Wolves march through the Central Conference undefeated to its first regular season championship as a 3A team. It was just the second conference regular season title in school history.

Between 2001-2022, there had only been four wrestlers in Cedar Ridge history that had won 100 matches. Since 2022, that number has doubled between Martinez, Tatro, Prescod and Rakouskas.

In all likelihood, Ezparza will join the group at the first event next November.

At the 3A State Championships, Rakouskas and Prescod ended their accomplished wrestling careers with the Red Wolves inside First Horizon Coliseum. Prescod, at 120 pounds, pinned Ethan Brownlee of South Johnston to reach the quarterfinals and win his 161st career match. He finished tied with Tatro for second place all-time in school history.

Kane Bryson of Pisgah defeated Prescod in the quarterfinals. Bryson would go on to claim the state championship with a 63-1 record for the season. Prescod ended the year 49-10. In the consolation round, Davey McKoy of Smoky Mountain won over Prescod.

Rakouskas came the closest to placing among the three Red Wolves who reached the state championships. At 150 pounds, Rakouskas, the Mideast Regional champion, pinned Eligah Brown of West Charlotte in 46 seconds. James Weaver of Northern Guilford defeated Rakouskas in the quarterfinals.

In the consolation round, Rakouskas defeated Brock Smith of Jacksonville in 2:40. It was Rakouskas’ 147th career win, putting him in 5th place all-time in school history. John Schulz of West Carteret defeated Rakouskas 20-9 to reach the consolation semifinals. Rakouskas ended the season 49-8.

Esparza, in his first state championship appearance at 113 pounds, lost a heartbreaking opening round match to Brayden Reid of Hibriten 12-10. Esparza led 10-9 with time running out before Reid earned a takedown with one second remaining in regulation for the margin of victory.

In the consolation round, Esparza scored a major decision over Bryson Wilhelm of West Rowan 15-3. It was Esparza’s 98th career win. Abrey Verhow of White Oak defeated Esparza in the next match. Esparza has a career record of 98-45 going into his senior year.