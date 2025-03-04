Baseball Notebook: Sawyer strikes out 8 in Orange’s win at Northern Durham; McGuffey stars in Red Wolves victory over S. Granville

DURHAM–In the dead cold of an early Monday afternoon, Orange sophomore Kayden Bradsher delivered a shot of lightning.

On the first pitch of the game, Bradsher jolted a fastball to the centerfield fence at the new Northern Durham baseball field. While the dimensions aren’t posted, Bradsher nearly lifted it over the deepest part of the young park for a stand-up triple, easily the hardest hit ball on a day that lacked fireworks.

From there, Orange’s young but promising pitching staff did the rest.

Bradsher would score off a passed ball, which would be all the offense the Panthers needed. In his second start, Ryan Sawyer struck out eight in just three innings as Orange blanked Northern Durham 6-0.

Sawyer improved to 2-0 as the Panthers won its third straight to improve to 3-1.

It was just the second game at Northern’s new campus ballpark. Last week, the Knights defeated Roxboro Community School 10-0 in its long-awaited debut on its own field that was delayed over a year. Last spring, the Knights had to play games at its longtime location along Latta Road.

Garrett Sawyer, starting in right field, scored two runs. In the opening frame, following Bradsher’s triple, Sawyer walked, then stole second. Following the passed ball, Sawyer took third. Dominic O’Keefe sent a grounded into the faded grass along Northern’s infield that hasn’t been wetted due to the lack of sprinklers. O’Keefe legged out an infield single to score Garrett Sawyer.

Of Northern’s nine outs in the opening three innings, Ryan Sawyer struck out eight of them. Northern loaded the bases in the opening inning behind singles from J.P. Rodio and Liam Hawkes, followed by a walk from Mason Wilkins. Sawyer struck out J.D. Williams swinging to shut down the Knights only threat while the margin was close.

Orange sent nine batters to the plate in the third inning. Camryn Raspberry stroked an RBI single to right field to score Garrett Sawyer, who drew a one-out walk. Henry Hoffman, who also walked, came home after a dropped ball at second base hit by Mason Bullard. Hunter Albert, who just finished indoor track & field season, sent an RBI single to right field to bring in Raspberry.

Orange is scheduled to face Grimsley at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, the home of the Greensboro Grasshoppers, on Wednesday night at 6.

Cedar Ridge 11, South Granville 1, six innings: Ian McGuffey attacked South Granville on the mound and at the plate in the Red Wolves first win of the season on Friday night in Hillsborough.

McGuffey finished 3-for-3 with a double. He also earned the win by striking out five over five innings as the Red Wolves earned a run-rule victory over the Vikings. Cedar Ridge improved to 1-2.

McGuffey doubles in the opening inning, then created his own run. He stole third and took home after a wild pitch while Walker Holmes was at-bat.

Cedar Ridge scored five runs in the third to bust the game open. Sophomore John Grove reached on an error. Grant McGuffey sent a double down the left field line to bring in Noah Heckman, a courtesy runner for Grove. McGuffey stole third and Aidan Ryan stoked a RBI single to left field. Hudson Kelly lifted a sacrifice fly to centerfield, allowing Ryan to score. Quinn Finnegan sent a cue shot up the line which the catcher threw away. After Finnegan advanced to second, Ian McGuffey lined a single to centerfield to score Finnegan.

Finnegan would hit his first home run of the season over the deep centerfield fence at Red Wolf Stadium.

On Monday night, Wake Forest defeated Cedar Ridge 12-1. The Red Wolves are scheduled to travel to Chatham Central on Wednesday in Bear Creek. On Thursday, Cedar Ridge will host East Wake Academy.