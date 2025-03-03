Odds and Sods: Finnegan scores 4 goals in Cedar Ridge women’s soccer win over Northwood; Cathey scores 4 goals in Orange’s victory at DSA

Cedar Ridge and Orange women’s soccer scored so many goals on Monday night, they may as well have enacted rules from the old Major Indoor Soccer League, put up walls around the goals and sidelines, allowing rebounds to turn the game into human pinball and be done with it.

Sophomore Kate Finnegan scored a career-high four goals as Cedar Ridge outscored Northwood 9-6 in its home opener at Red Wolves Stadium. Cedar Ridge (1-1) also received two goals from Fleury Nicholson, who has started her senior season strong.

Nicholson has played varsity at Cedar Ridge since her freshman year. She enters her senior season with 42 career goals and 18 assists.

Alex Tong added a goal for the Red Wolves. Ava Smith, who just finished basketball season, added her first goal at the varsity level. Junior Peyton Decker also scored her first varsity goal.

Cedar Ridge bounced back from a season-opening loss to Riverside at Linny Wrenn Stadium in Durham last week.

Junior Ellamarie Perel had some crucial saves late to earn her first win of the season.

Just two games into the season, Finnegan already has five goals. The Red Wolves are scheduled to face Durham School of the Arts at Red Wolves Stadium on Wednesday night. They will face Southern Nash on Saturday.

This season, Cedar Ridge will go without its leading scorer from 2024. Katie Paulakonis, who scored 43 goals last season, committed to Division I Bellarmine last fall. Paulakonis, who was on the sidelines rooting on her teammates Monday night, recently underwent a medical procedure and didn’t want to risk further injury before she starts her college career in August. Paulakonis’ 43 goals is a single-season school record.

Orange 9, Durham School of the Arts 3: In the heart of downtown Durham, Orange forward Caroline Cathey scored four goals and racked up nine points in a dominant win over Durham School of the Arts.

Sullivan Gaddy, another senior, added two goals and two assists as Orange took its lid lifter over the Bulldogs. Gaddy scored the opener off an assist from Cathey in the 11th minute on an assist from Cathey. Two minutes later, Cathey notched her first goal.

Less than a minute later, Gaddy notch her second goal off a pass from Lucy Mignosa. Then Mignosa added her first goal of the season off a pass from Emma Edwards.

In the 22nd minute, Evelyn Gover scored off a pass from Gaddy as Orange led 5-3 at halftime.

Cora Bailey scored the opening goal of the second half in the 45h minute. Cathey scored separate goals in the 47th and 49th minutes, the ladder assisted by Cora Beth Bailey.

With 15;00 remaining, Cathey scored her fourth goal on an assist from Gaddy. Cathey, a senior, had her first four-goal game. Last year, she had a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Durham School of the Arts in Hillsborough. She also had a hat trick in a 10-1 win over Southern Alamance in 2024.

Last year, Gaddy had seven multi-goal games. It’s the second straight year she scored two goals against DSA. Last year, Gaddy scored 20 goals as Orange finished 9-6-2 overall, 6-4-2 in the Central Conference.

Right away, Orange will face a crucial conference contest this week. On Wednesday, the Lady Panthers are scheduled to face Eastern Alamance in Hillsborough. Last year, the Eagles split the season series with Orange. The Lady Panthers defeated Eastern Alamance 4-3 in Hillsborough behind two goals from Gaddy, along with tallies from Cathey and Bailey. Eastern Alamance would gain revenge, beating Orange 3-2 in Mebane in the regular season finale.

Eastern Alamance would defeat Orange 4-1 in the opening round of the 3A State Playoffs behind a hat trick from junior Abby Brinker.

The game against Eastern Alamance on Wednesday may fall victim to rain, which is in the forecast.

The Lady Panthers will host Carrboro in Hillsborough on Friday night.