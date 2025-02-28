Cedar Ridge men’s basketball’s Braedon Wilbourn & Tripp Beasley discuss win at Seaforth

The season ended last week for the Cedar Ridge men’s basketball team, but they took steps forward this year. In November, they ended a 16-game road winning streak when they defeated Seaforth 59-50 in Pittsboro. It was the first road win for the Red Wolves’ men’s basketball team since February 3, 2023. Senior Braeden Wilbourn scored 16 points, 13 in the second half. In just his third varsity game, Tripp Beasley scored 15 points. Later that week, the Red Wolves won another road game over Durham School of the Arts at Sykes Gymnasium. Cedar Ridge surpassed its win total from all of last season on December 11 when they defeated Eno River Academy at Red Wolves Gymnasium in Hillsborough. Wilbourn scored 20 points against the Bobcats while Beasley added 15 points. Cedar Ridge coach Mike Jones found some important front line players like junior center Jack Kelsey and forward Kevin Ntim. On January 28, Cedar Ridge defeated Southern Alamance 52-43 in Graham, it’s first Central Conference road win in nearly two years. Kelsey and sophomore guard Jordan Jacobson scored 16 points for the Red Wolves against the Patriots. Cedar Ridge defeated Northern Durham 61-57 in Hillsborough on December 13. As Wilbourn will graduate in June, the Red Wolves will look to build around Beasley, Jacobson, Ntim and Kelsey for next season and beyond.

