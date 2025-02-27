Orange men’s basketball’s Xandrell Pennix, Freddy Sneed & Kamaal Smith discuss state playoff win over C.B. Aycock

The Orange men’s basketball team looked the end of its season right in the eye on Tuesday night and didn’t blink. Trailing 63-61 with 35 seconds remaining, Michael Clark hit a 3-point play with :31.7 remaining to lift the Panthers past C.B. Aycock 69-66 in the opening round of the 3A State Playoffs. It was senior guard Xandrell Pennix who started the rally when he deflected an inbounds pass thrown by Aycock’s Jarvis Williams, who caught the ball while standing out of bounds. Clark got an offensive rebound and scored while getting fouled, leading to the game-winning free throw. Sophomore Kamaal Smith had several big plays in the final 30 seconds, including two free throws to put Orange ahead 67-63. The Golden Falcons had a chance to tie with :2.5 remaining, but Smith stole the inbounds pass and ran out the clock. Pennix led Orange with 23 points, his third straight game with over 20 points. Senior Freddy Sneed, in possibly the final home game of his career, had five steals and four assists. Orange has won state playoff games in back-to-back years for the first time since 2016-2017. Up next will be a familiar face: the Person Rockets. It will be the fourth matchup between the Panthers and the Rockets this year. Tipoff in the 2nd round of the state playoffs will be at 7PM on Friday night in Roxboro.

