Alumni Update: Sikes helps Georgia women’s swimming to best SEC Championship finish since 2022

Katie Belle Sikes: The University of Georgia women’s swimming team finished fourth in the Southeastern Conference championships at Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, GA last week. Sikes accomplished a personal best in the 100 yard freestyle, finishing 26th with a B-cut of 48.94 seconds. In the 400 yard freestyle relay, Sikes, Helena Jones, Slaone Reinstein and Ieva Maluka came in sixth with an A-cut time of 3:13.37. It was the first time that the Georgia women’s swimming team finished in the top four since 2022. Next week, Sikes will compete in the Bulldog Invitational Last Chance meet.

Carson Bradsher: After transferring to Division III Averett University away from South Carolina Upstate, Bradsher finally got to make her debut with the Cougars softball team this weekend. Averett split a doubleheader with Methodist University at Price Field in Fayetteville. Bradsher hit leadoff in both games. In the nightcap, which was a 14-5 win over Methodist in six innings, Bradsher went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases. Bradsher scored the game-winning run off a double by Mackenzie Newcomb in the fourth inning as the Cougars came back from a 5-1 deficit to win. In the first game, Bradsher went 1-for-3 with two runs scored. The Cougars came back from a 7-1 deficit to tie the game, but the Monarchs won 8-7 with a walkout run in the seventh.

Takia Nichols: The North Carolina Central softball team lost to North Carolina A&T 14-6 in six innings at Aggies Softball Complex in Greensboro on Wednesday. Nichols drove in the first run of the game with an RBI groundout. Nichols, who started at first base, went 1-for-3. Over the weekend, Longwood swept a doubleheader from the Eagles on scores of 10-0 and 8-0. Central is 1-8 and will travel to East Carolina on Wednesday.

Mary Moss Wirt: Wire played in the Elon softball team’s win over Villanova on Saturday. The Phoenix defeated the Wildcats 4-3 at McWhorter Stadium at Clemson University. Elon went 2-2 in the event, including two wins over Villanova and a 4-3 loss to Clemson.

Ava Lowry: Division III North Carolina Wesleyan started its season by splitting a doubleheader against Bridgewater at Edge Field in Rocky Mount on Sunday. In the opening game, Bridgewater defeated the Battling Bishops 1-0 Lowry started both games at shortstop. Wesleyan won the second game 3-2, scoring the go-ahead run in the fifth inning. Lowry finished 1-for-2. The Battling Bishops will travel to Virginia Wesleyan on Wednesday.

Brianne Foster: The Wake Tech Community College softball team started its season against USC Sumter in South Carolina on Saturday. Sumter swept a doubleheader. In the opener, which Sumter won 1-0, Foster started as catcher. Foster, a former catcher at Orange, entered the second game as a reserve. On Wednesday, Wake Tech will travel to Pitt Community College in Winterville.

Coltin Hedrick: The Wake Tech baseball team took a series from Guilford Technical Community College over the weekend. Hedrick made his first appearance for Wake Tech in the opening game of a doubleheader on Sunday. Hedrick came out of the bullpen and threw a shutout inning, striking out two batters in one-and-one-third inning. Guilford Tech won that game 10-8. The Eagles would go on to take the nightcap 9-8. Coltin’s brother, Wyatt, is also pitching for the Eagles. Wake Tech is 6-7 overall and will travel to Gaston College in Gastonia on Tuesday. Former Orange pitcher Cross Clayton is on the roster at Gaston. 2

Cy Horner: The Methodist men’s lacrosse team defeated Virginia Wesleyan 10-9 at Monarch Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday. Horner scored two goals, including a man-up goal in the fourth quarter to put the Monarchs ahead 9-6. In the opening four games of the year, Horner has scored four goals. Methodist is now 2-2 and will face State University of New York Delhi on Wednesday at Monarch Stadium.

Nick Cardone: The Catawba College men’s lacrosse team rolled past Barton 13-2 at Shuford Stadium in Salisbury. Cardone, a former Orange High defensemen, played in his second game of the year. Catawba is 4-0 and will travel to Tusculum next Saturday.