Cedar Ridge senior Pierce Prescod discusses qualifying for state wrestling championships

For Cedar Ridge senior Pierce Prescod, his wait to reach the 3A State Wrestling championships wasn’t denied. It was just delayed. Last Saturday, Prescod finished third in the Mideast Regional championships at Cedar Ridge High School at 120 pounds. Prescod had to overcome some anxious moments in the consolation semifinals. Facing Westover Connor Dean, Prescod got out to a 5-1 lead at the end of the first period. Prescod scored a slam that left Dean injured. It was reminiscent of 2023, when Prescod was disqualified in the consolation semifinal at 120 pounds. This time, the slam was ruled legal. Prescod was awarded the win when Dean couldn’t continue. Prescod would go on to finish in 3rd place in the regional with a decisive technical fall victory over Chris Schroth of Union Pines 20-4. Prescod is now 49-8 on the season. On Saturday in the opening round of the 3A State Tournament at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, Prescod pinned Ethan Brownlee of South Johnston in 5:53. Prescod is now tied with Kaden Tatro for second place all-time in school history in career wins. Prescod has now won 161 matches. Earlier this year, he celebrated his 100th career pinfall win. Prescod will face Kane Bryson of Pisgah in the state quarterfinals on Sunday.

