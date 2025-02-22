The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Alejandro Briones

ByJeff Hamlin

Feb 22, 2025

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is sophomore wrestler Alejandro Briones. This season, Briones won his second Central Conference championship. At Walter Williams High School, Briones pinned Orange High’s Sebastian Guardia in 1:36 to take the conference crown. Briones, the top-seed, pinned Aiden Cameron of Southern Alamance in the semifinals. Briones has been a quick study for the Red Wolves. A regular starter during his freshman year, he was an invaluable presence during Cedar Ridge’s run to the Central Conference regular season championship in 2023-2024. Briones went 23-14 in his freshman year and defeated senior Mason Tanner of Eastern Alamance to win the 2024 Central Conference championship at 144-pounds. Last week at the Mideast Regional championships at Cedar Ridge High, Briones reached the semifinals and came one win shy of qualifying for the state championships. He starts the tournament by pinning Gavin Macmurray of E.E. Smith. In the quarterfinals, Briones outscored Kyan Webster of Eastern Guilford 24-20. Briones hasn’t lost to a Central Conference opponent in his first two years. He has accumulated 66 wins in his first two varsity seasons. As Pierce Prescod and Ryan Rakouskas graduate, Briones will be one of the grapplers that head coach Scott Metcalf relies on to lead the Cedar Ridge wrestling program into the future.

