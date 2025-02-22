Cedar Ridge pitcher Quinn Finnegan discusses signing with Wagner College

Next week marks the beginning of Cedar Ridge senior pitcher Quinn Finnegan’s final season. Finnegan is a true renaissance man with the Red Wolves. Just last week, Finnegan appeared on WRAL’s Brain Game with Cedar Ridge. This year, Finnegan wants to take the Diamond Red Wolves to the Central Conference championship. In December, Finnegan signed with Wagner College based out of Staten Island, New York. Through his relentless work ethic, Finnegan has been a constant at the Barn, a local facility for baseball players. A founding member of Cedar Ridge’s DECA Club, Finnegan is a three-time co-Captain of the Cedar Ridge baseball team under head coach Bryson Massey. He has a 4.38 grade-point average, 31st in his class. He was inducted into the National Honor Society last year. Finnegan was an All-Central Conference selection last season after helping Cedar Ridge finish in 3rd place in the Central Conference. With the graduation of Mason Cates, Finnegan will be the top man in the Red Wolves pitching rotation in a highly competitive conference. Cedar Ridge will open its season with three home games next week. They will open against Jordan on Tuesday night at 7 PM. On Wednesday, the Red Wolves will face Burlington Christian Academy. Then they’ll take on South Granville next Friday.

