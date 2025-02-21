The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Orange Panther of the Week: Jordan Barbee

ByJeff Hamlin

Feb 21, 2025

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is freshman wrestler Jordan Barbee. This season, Barbee was one of numerous freshmen who started for the Orange wrestling team. In December, Barbee won all five of his matches when the Panthers won the Rumble in the Jungle dual team event at Carrboro High School. Barbee scored pins against Greensboro Page’s Luke O’Reilly, Arturo Cuellar of Ashley and Jesse Mcarthur of Leesville Road. Earlier this month, Barbee won the 190-pound Central Conference Championship at Walter Williams High School in Burlington. Barbee pinned Williams’ Sawyer Marshall to take the championship. Barbee went undefeated against opposition from the Central Conference this season. He pinned Person’s Christian Burwell on December 18 and defeated Cedar Ridge’s Will Meyer in 5:50 on December 11. Barbee’s freshman year ended in the consolation semifinals of the Mideast Regional championships at Cedar Ridge High School last Saturday. Barbee was the #4 seed in the 190-pound tournament and opened the event with a pinfall victory over Cape Fear senior Trenton Westbrook. Barbee would score two more wins in the tournament and fell one match short of qualifying for the state championships. Barbee will be an important piece as Orange wrestling looks to return to championship form next winter.

