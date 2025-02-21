Alumni Update: Berger sets school record for Wofford Indoor Track & Field

Will Berger: Former Cedar Ridge pitcher Will Berger continues to excel as a member of the Wofford men’s track & field team. At the Bulldog Invitational in Birmingham, AL on February 14, Berger set a new school record in the 3,000 meters. He finished at 8:44.20. Last month at the Mondo College Invitational at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, Berger finished 11th in the 3,000 meters at 9:14.76. Berger returned to the track this winter after redshirting last season. He also competes in cross country and outdoor track & field with the Terriers.

Caleb Barreto: The former Orange Panther is now a sophomore on the Division III Methodist men’s basketball team. This season, Barreto has played in ten games and is averaging 3.2 points per game. Barreto scored a season-high ten points in a game against Apprentice on November 13 in Newport News, VA. Most recently, he played against Greensboro College.

Takia Nichols: The North Carolina Central softball team went 1-2 in the HBCU Collegiate Invitational in Covington, GA last weekend. The Eagles opened with a 4-2 win over Southern University. Nichols started at first base and went 1-for-3. Nichols had a game-tying RBI single in the sixth as the Eagles scored three runs in its final at-bat to win. Alcorn State edged Central 8-7 in the Eagles’ second game on Friday. Nichols had a two-run double on Saturday, but Prairie View A&M defeated the Eagles 11-8. Games against Florida A&M and Grambling State were canceled due to the weather.

Mary Moss Wirt: The Elon softball team defeated Morgan State to start the Elon Classic at Hunt Softball Park last week. Wirt started as catcher as the Phoenix won 2-1 in eight innings. The remaining two games of the event were cancelled. Wirt played as a pinch-runner against N.C. State in Elon on Tuesday, a game the Wolfpack won 4-0.

Connor Kruse: The Lenoir-Rhyme men’s lacrosse team stormed back from a 6-0 deficit to defeat #8 Rollins 15-9 at the Moretz Sports Complex in Hickory. Rollins led 6-0 at one point. Lenoir-Rhyne is ranked #4. Kruse got one shot off as the Bears improved to 4-0. Lenoir-Rhyne will face #8 Indianapolis in Hickory on Saturday.

Nick Cardone: Now a sophomore, Cardone made his season-debut for the Division II Catawba men’s lacrosse team. Cardone played on defence as Catawba defeated Belmont Abbey 13-11 at Shuford Stadium in Salisbury. Catawba improved to 3-0.

Cy Horner: The Division III Methodist men’s lacrosse team scored eight unanswered goals to defeat Guilford College 10-7 at Monarch Stadium in Fayetteville. Horner fired seven shots, grabbed three ground balls and created one turnover.

Josh Crabtree: Also playing for Methodist, Crabtree had one ground ball and created two turnovers. The Monarchs are 1-2 and will face Virginia Wesleyan in Fayetteville on Saturday.

College baseball season got underway earlier this month. Here’s a list of Orange and Cedar Ridge products that are now playing at the next level.

Dante DeFranco: A former middle infielder with Cedar Ridge and Orange, DeFranco enters this season as a graduate student with the Charlotte 49ers. Charlotte had a wild 10-9 win over Old Dominion on Friday where they rallied from a 7-1 deficit to win. DeFranco started the second game of the season, a 3-1 loss to Northeastern, on February 14 as a designated hitter.

Ryan Honeycutt: Honeycutt has started his freshman year at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne. The Bears are 11-1 and won its opening game in the South Atlantic Conference over Wingate on Friday at Durham Field in Hickory.

Cross Clayton: Clayton has started his freshman season at Gaston College in the National Junior College Athletic Association. The Rhinos are 10-3-1 overall.

Mason Cates: The former Cedar Ridge hurler is now at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory. The Red Hawks are 6-7 overall, 2-1 in Region X in the NJCAA.

Coltin Hedrick: A freshman at Wake Tech Community College.

Wyatt Hedrick: A freshman at Wake Tech Community College. The Eagles have opened the season 4-6, 1-2 in Region X.