Cedar Ridge senior Ryan Rakouskas discusses winning the Mideast Regional Championship

Cedar Ridge senior Ryan Rakouskas has become the first Red Wolf wrestler to win a regional championship since Fernando Martinez in 2022. Last Saturday, Rakouskas won the 150-pound championship at the Mideast Regionals at Cedar Ridge High School. In his final match inside his home gymnasium, Rakouskas pinned Royce Espinoza of Triton in 23 seconds to take the championship. In the semifinals, Rakouskas advanced when Eastern Guilford’s Kolby Gryder, the top seed in the weight division, couldn’t continue after Rakouksas legally slammed him. Rakousksas was the #4 seed in the tournament. Two years ago, he finished third in his weight division when the regionals were held at Cedar Ridge. This is the second time that Rakouskas has qualified for the state championships. Rakouskas’ win over Gryder was the 144th of his career. It put Rakouskas past Fernando Martinez for fifth on the all-time school wins list. Rakouskas has been a varsity wrestler for four years at Cedar Ridge under head coach Scott Metcalf. He will end his career the way every wrestler in the state dreams of ending their careers–at the Greensboro Coliseum competing for a state championship. Rakouskas will start the state championships on Saturday against Eligah Brown of West Charlotte.

