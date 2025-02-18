Orange guard Xandrell Pennix discusses scoring 1,000th point

The Silent Assassin has done it. Xandrell Pennix scored his 1,000 point for the Orange men’s basketball team in its win over Southern Alamance to open the Central Conference Tournament on Monday night. Pennix had a season-high 21 points. His 1000th point came on a 16-foot jumper from the right of the lane to open the second half, leading to the game being stopped. Pennix was mobbed by his teammates and exchanged chest bumps with starters Kai Wade and Freddy Sneed. In his freshman season, Pennix spent the first half of the season on the junior varsity squad. After the South Granville Holiday Invitational, Pennix was called up to the varsity and played his first game against Person in Roxboro. In just his fourth varsity game, Pennix scored 13 points against Walter Williams. In 2022, Orange finished 8-17. Two years later, they would win the Central Conference championship regular season and postseason tournaments. Pennix was a large part of that success. He was second on the team averaging 12.8 points per game in his junior season, including a career-high 24 points against Chapel Hill on December 8, 2023. For the third year in a row, Pennix will join the Panthers in the 3A State Playoffs next week against an opponent to be determined.

