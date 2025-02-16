The Wolves of the Mat; Rakouskas wins Mideast Regional Wrestling Championship at 150 pounds; Prescod, Esparza qualify for State championships

Scott Metcalf has had to spend more on printing banners in recent years.

Inside the Cedar Ridge wrestling room, there’s a big sign listing the career win leaders in school history. Between 2001-and-2021, four Cedar Ridge wrestlers won 100 career matches.

That number has doubled over the past four years. And one more could join the group next weekend.

“This senior class is a special class,” Metcalf said.

Just to the right of that banner is a list of state qualifiers, which will also need to be refreshed.

On Saturday, Ryan Rakouskas won the 150-pound Mideast Regional championship at Cedar Ridge High School. Rakouskas, who qualified for the state championships for the second time in his career, made quick work of Royce Ezpinoza of Triton, needing just 22 seconds to score the pin in the championship match. It was Rakouskas’ final match in his own gymnasium.

Rakouskas, who was the #4 seed, became the first Cedar Ridge wrestler to win a regional championship since Fernando Martinez won at 113-pounds in 2022 at Union Pines High School. As fate would have it, Rakouskas surpassed Martinez on the school career wins list when he upset top-seeded Kolby Gryder of Eastern Guilford in the semifinals on Saturday. Rakouskas delivered a legal slam in the second period to take a 7-5 lead. Gryder was injured and couldn’t continue after being checked by medical staff.

Rakouskas now has 145 career wins, fifth in school history.

“I’m very surprised,” Rakouskas said. “I wasn’t expecting to make states, honestly. I had a tough weight class. I thought I had a 50-50 shot, but I wasn’t expecting to win it at all. So I was pleasantly surprised.”

On Friday, Rakouksas opened by scoring a technical fall over Issac Cisneros of Harnett Central 22-1. In the quarterfinals, Rakouskas pinned Ben Rich of Western Harnett, who has a record of 45-8, in 2:58.

It continues a year of milestones for Rakouskas. In November, he won his 100th career match. Last month, he scored his 100th career pin.

“Ryan is one of those kids who really likes throws,” Metcalf said. “When you can throw somebody, you have a chance to win against anyone you face on the mat. He’s been a joy to coach.”

It was also a day that Cedar Ridge senior Pierce Prescod had waited three years for. He finally qualified for the state championships at 120 pounds in a situation that was downright eerie.

Two years ago, when the regionals were also held at Cedar Ridge, Prescod was disqualified in the consolation semifinals when his opponent couldn’t continue after what was ruled an illegal slam. Prescod, who won 44 matches as a sophomore, fell one win shy of the state championships.

In the consolation semifinals on Saturday, on the exact same mat where he was disqualified two years ago, Prescod slammed Connor Dean of Westover at the end of the first period.

Dean stayed down. Images of 2023 flashed through Prescod’s mind as he waited and waited to see if Dean could continue. The officials ruled it was a legal slam since Prescod had his knee down on the mat upon imitating the throw. Dean couldn’t finish. Prescod, who was leading 6-1 at the time, would advance to the consolation final, ensuring his first trip to the state championships.

“I was worried,” Prescod said. “I waited about two minutes and I wasn’t sure if the slam was legal. I was pacing and thinking ‘This can’t be happening.’ Then coach (Metcalf) came over and told me we were good. I was relieved.”

For added measure, Prescod dominated Chris Schroth of Union Pines, winning a tech fall 20-4 to finish in third place.

Last year at regionals, another wrestler from Union Pines denied Prescod’s opportunity to go to the state championships. In the consolation semifinals, Keaton Crawford defeated Prescod 11-9 in a sudden death round. Prescod won 45 matches in his junior year, but again fell one win short of Greensboro.

Prescod now has 160 career wins, third all-time in school history. He is one victory shy of tying Kaden Tatro, who graduated last summer, for second place. The all-time school record is held by Chandler Collins, who amassed 166 wins from 2003-2007.

Cedar Ridge junior Favio Jaramillo Esparza will go to the state championships at 113 pounds for the first time. Esparza pinned Union Pines Caiden McDermott to reach the semifinals. Esparza pinned Joshua Sasser of Harnett Central in 43 seconds to reach the 3rd place match. Esparza, who won the Eagle Invitational in Mebane in December, earned his 97th career win.

Orange will not have a representative in the state championships. Senior Jayden Medley reached the consolation semifinals. Union Pines’ Dantrell Williams defeated Medley 5-1. Medley ends the season 31-10.

Panthers freshman Jordan Barbee also reached the consolation semifinals. Greensboro Dudley’s Devin Cotton defeated Barbee via tech fall.