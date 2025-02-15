The agony of defeat–Williams’ free throws vault Eastern Alamance over Orange 61-57, share of Central Conference title

With a share of the conference championship on the line on Senior Night, everyone in attendance for the latest–and possibly last–conference battle between Orange and Eastern Alamance expected the game to be everything, everywhere all at once.

On an utterly berzerk night, the game managed to hit every branch as it fell down the emotion tree.

Joy. Animosity. Anger. Exhilaration.

And, in the end for Orange, pain.

A fan was ejected. A mother walked onto the floor to check on her injured son carrying a shoe, possibly as a weapon. The scoreboard along opposite walls repeatedly went out in the fourth quarter as the game boiled down to a frantic finish because of a short inside the power plug along the visitors bleachers, which rocked up and down with Eagles fans as their team came back. The clock had to be reset several times in the fourth quarter as the officials, more or less, guessed.

Eastern Alamance, which finished in fifth place in the Central Conference just two years ago, came away from the madness with a share of the Central Conference championship.

Freshman Jonathan Williams sank two free throws with 33 seconds remaining and the Eagles came up with several defensive stops to beat Orange 61-57 in Hillsborough. The Eagles swept the season series from Orange and won in Hillsborough for the first time since the two schools became conference rivals again in 2021.

The Eagles ended the regular season tied with Person for the regular season crown with identical 10-2 records. After splitting with Person in the regular season, the Eagles earned the tiebreaker by sweeping third-place Orange. Person lost to the Panthers on January 9 in Roxboro.

Orange was looking to repeat as regular season champions. It would have been the first time in over 60 years that the Panthers had won consecutive regular season crowns. Instead, the Panthers will go into the Central Central Conference Tournament as the #3 seed. They will face Southern Alamance on Monday night at 7:30 in Hillsborough.

On his senior night, Michael Clark led Orange (17-7, 9-3) with 16 points.

Orange built a 43-31 lead with 3:05 remaining in the third quarter after two free throws from Kamaal Smith. Eastern freshman Mason Murphy started the rally when he scored on a drive to the basket while drawing a blocking foul on Ethan Ellis. The Eagles managed to get Orange point guard Kai Wade and forward Michael Clark in foul trouble as they chipped away at the Panther lead, which was reduced to 47-40 by the end of the third quarter.

Orange didn’t score in the opening 4:50 of the fourth quarter. The Panther offense got tentative after Wade picked up his fourth foul on a technical foul. The Eagles got 33 bench points, led by Ryan Tate, who had scored 22 points the entire season. On Friday night, he had a career-high 15 points. Sophomore Kobie Hester, who averaged 4.7 points per game, came off the bench to add 13 points, including a 3-point play that tied the game 47-47 with 6:28 remaining in regulation.

The Eagles completed a 12-0 run when Hester scored while getting fouled by Freddy Sneed, then Williams scored on a lay-in to put Eastern ahead 51-47. Wade fouled out for only the second time all year when he gambled and went for a steal with 3:37 remaining.

Ellis ended Orange’s long drought with a 3-pointer from the corner. Smith stole the subsequent inbounds pass, which led to Orange senior Xandrell Pennix getting fouled and sinking two free throws to give Orange the lead back.

Sneed created another steal and scored on a lay-in to extend Orange’s lead to 54-51. Hester made two free throws. Pennix was knocked to the floor after rebounding a miss by Hector Garrido, but was called for traveling. Tate found Williams for a lay-in to vault the Eagles back ahead 55-54.

Michael Clark briefly gave the Panthers the lead back when he stormed down the floor and scored while getting fouled by Williams with 39 seconds remaining. Clark’s subsequent free throw put the Panthers back ahead 56-55. Tate got free off on the wing, took a pass from Hester and scored on a jumper.

After a timeout, the Panthers threw the ball away on the inbounds pass, which left Orange coach Derryl Britt so broken, he wrapped his arms around assistant Lemont Jones in remorse.

Williams drove down the floor and was hacked by Clark with 15 seconds remaining. It was Clark’s fifth foul.

The Panthers missed two free throws with two seconds remaining.

Eastern Alamance will receive a bye into the semifinals of the conference tournament and face either Walter Williams or Western Alamance on Tuesday night in Hillsborough.