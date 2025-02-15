Orange women’s basketball’s Shannon Murphy, Evelyn George, Marshea Byrd & Maura McMurtry discuss win over Eastern Alamance

It was the dream scenario many kids growing up envisioning in their backyard baskets. Shooting the free throws in the big game against a nearby rival with practically no time left. On Friday night in Hillsborough, it played out in real time for Shannon Murphy–on her senior night. Murphy got fouled with one second left and drained two free throws to lift Orange to a 64-63 win over Eastern Alamance. Murphy scored the final eight points for Orange in the game. She finished with 15 points, including ten in the fourth quarter. Orange senior Evelyn George paced the Panthers with 19 points, while junior point guard Maura McMurtry added 13 points. Orange finished the regular season 15-8, 8-4 in the Central Conference. It was Orange’s first win over Eastern Alamance in a conference game since February 10, 2023. The Lady Panthers will enter the Central Conference Tournament as the #3 seed. Orange will open against crosstown rival Cedar Ridge on Monday night at 6PM in Hillsborough. Between games of Friday night’s doubleheader, Orange’s seniors were honored. George, Murphy, Marshea Byrd, Chloe Caldwell, Bryce Jones and Rhiley Crabtree were all honored by head coach Josh Underwood. The winner of the Orange-Cedar Ridge game will advance to face either Eastern Alamance or Southern Alamance on Tuesday night at Western Alamance.

