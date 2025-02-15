Orange Panther of the Week: Luke Roman

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior swimmer Luke Roman. Last week, Roman cemented his place as the greatest male swimmer in school history when he was named the Most Outstanding Swimmer of the 2025 3A State Championships. Roman won two individual state championships. He also swam the anchor leg to win the 400 yard freestyle relay with Alexander Andre, Noah Jones and Ayden Twiddy. They became the first men’s relay swim team to win a state championship in Orange High history. For the second year in a row, Roman won the 500 yard freestyle state championship, finishing with a time of 4:40.20. Roman also won the state championship in the 200 yard freestyle for the first time in his career, finishing at 1:41.55. Before he started at Orange, only one male swimmer had ever won a state championship. In his career, Roman won the 500 yard freestyle in the Central Conference championships four consecutive years. He was named the Most Outstanding Swimmer in the Central Conference in 2024 and 2025. Orange has won the Central Conference Championship every year that Roman has completed. As he moves on to graduation, Roman’s place in Orange athletic history has been established and he will be the standard all future male swimmers in Hillsborough are compared with.

