Cedar Ridge High School Cedar Ridge Swimming

Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: J.E. Sandor

ByJeff Hamlin

Feb 15, 2025

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is freshman swimmer J.E. Sandor. From the start of the season in November, Sandor broke school records. In his first high school meet at the Orange County Sportsplex, Sandor broke the school record in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 57.03 seconds on December 9. Sandor broke his own record repeatedly throughout his freshman year as the Cedar Ridge men’s swimming team finished second in the Central Conference. In January, Sandor won the Central Conference championship in the 100 yard breastroke at 1:07.91. He took the silver medal in the 100 yard butterfly at 57.03. At his first Central Regional Championship meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on February 1, Sandor broke his own school record in the butterfly at 55.41 seconds. Sandor finished second in the regional and advanced to the 3A State Championships at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary. He also finished 4th in the 100 yard breaststroke as he touched the wall at 1:06.22, just .05 seconds away from getting the bronze. On February 7, Sandor completed his freshman season with an eleventh place finish at 55.30 seconds in the butterfly. With many underclassmen, the future is bright for the Cedar Ridge swimming team. Sandor will spend the spring and summer with his traveling team.

