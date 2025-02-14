Grapplers descend to Cedar Ridge for Mideast Regional championships starting Friday

There will be dreams realized and hopes dashed as the 3A Mideast Regional Wrestling championships get underway at Cedar Ridge High on Friday afternoon.

Some local grapplers will be looking to return to the Greensboro Coliseum, now known as First Horizon Coliseum, for next week’s state championships.

Others will be looking for redemption.

In 2023, Cedar Ridge hosted the regional championships. It was a weekend of triumph for several local stars. Orange’s Acoya Isley captured the 195-pound title when his opponent in the final, Eastern Guilford’s Karin Sein, couldn’t continue.

Cedar Ridge’s Fernando Martinez, competing at 113 pounds, had a pedestrian 4th place finish after falling to Person’s Christina Lemaire in the consolation final. A week later, Martinez would wrestle for the State Championship in Greensboro.

Then there was the case of Pierce Prescod, who was a sophomore in 2023. Competing at 120 pounds, Prescod was one win away from the state championships in the consolation semifinals. He appeared to have a power advantage against South Johnston’s Carson Corl, who landed awkwardly when Prescod slammed him within 30 seconds of the first period. The takedown was ruled out of the circle. Corl claimed he couldn’t continue due to injury, which led to Prescod being disqualified.

Two years later, Prescod hasn’t forgotten. He still hasn’t qualified for the state championships and this weekend is his last chance.

“I still think about it,” Prescod said last month. “I was so pumped up and wanted to continue with the match. He took the easy way out. It still motivates me, but it helps me control my adrenaline when I compete.”

Prescod, who recorded his 100th career pinfall victory earlier this winter, is the #4 seed at 120 pounds. Sporting a record of 44-7, Prescod will open against Orange’s Logan Scarantino on Friday. Earlier this year, Prescod secured his 100th pinfall victory. Last month, he won the Central Conference championship after pinning Eastern Alamance’s Elijah Watson in 3:36.

He’s also looking to continue his climb up the all-time Cedar Ridge wins list. Prescod is at 156 career victories, currently third on the all-time list. He needs four more victories to tie Kaden Tatro, who graduated last year, for second place.

Chandler Collins, who competed from 2003-2007, holds the all-time record with 166 wins.

Another Cedar Ridge senior, Ryan Rakouskas, will look to qualify for the state championships for the third time. In his sophomore season, Rakouskas finished 3rd at 145-pounds. Rakouskas, who became the eighth Cedar Ridge wrestler to win 100 matches in November, is seeded 4th in the 150 pound tournament. With a record of 43-6, Rakouskas will open against Issac Cisneros of Harnett Central. Last month, Rakouskas pinned Markus Thomas of Orange to win the conference championship at Walter Williams High School in Burlington.

Cedar Ridge sophomore Alejandro Briones, who has already won 65 matches in his career, is the #3 seed at 144 pounds. Briones racked up his second conference championship last month. He will open against Gavin Macmurray of E.E. Smith on Friday.

Orange senior Jayden Medley will make his final attempt to reach the state championships at 215 pounds. Medley, who won the Eagle Invitational in Mebane in December, is 28-8. He is seeded #3 and will face Dakota Rodriguez of Cape Fear on Friday.

Orange freshman Jordan Barbee, who won all five matches in the Rumble in the Jungle event at Carrboro High in December, will compete in his first regional final. Barbee, 23-9 this season, is the #11 seed and will face Trenton Westbrook of Cape Fear in the opening round.

The biggest favorite in the entire field will likely be Person senior Trevquan Gary. The #1 seed at heavyweight, Gary won the 3A State Championship last year.

After finishing second in the Central Conference regular season behind Person, Cedar Ridge was the only Hillsborough team to reach the 3A State Dual Team Tournament two weeks ago. For the second year in a row, the Red Wolves traveled to Jacksonville, this time for the opening round. The Cardinals, who eventually reached the Eastern Regional final, defeated the Red Wolves 60-18. Rakouskas, Jordin Blue and Favio Esparza Jaramillo all earned pinfall fins for Cedar Ridge.