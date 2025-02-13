Orange’s Dominic O’Keefe discusses commitment to Lenoir Community College

Last week, Orange baseball’s Dominic O’Keefe managed to pull off a rare feat. He united the Orange and Cedar Ridge baseball communities for his signing ceremony at Orange High Library. O’Keefe formally signed with Lenoir Community College, which plays in the National Junior College Athletic Association. O’Keefe has grown to be close with both Orange Panthers and Cedar Ridge Red Wolves over his years in Hillsborough. He played with players from both teams on the Hillsborough Hawks travel team. There were also members of the Orange football team on hand, as well as Panthers head football coach DeVante Pettiford. Four years ago when O’Keefe expressed interest in football, he hardly had the size to compete at the varsity level. So he started waking up early for weight training. To prepare for the demands of baseball, he would wake up at 6 o’clock in the morning during Christmas vacation for workouts. His dedication has led to him reaching the next level in baseball. O’Keefe was a starting defensive back for Orange football last season. Joining O’Keefe for his ceremony last week was his father Ryan, who is the public address announcer for Orange baseball, along with his mother Wendy and his brother Bentley. O’Keefe will start his senior season when Orange faces West Johnston on opening day February 24 in Hillsbrough.

