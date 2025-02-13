Orange wrestling’s Jayden Medley discusses final regional meet

Orange senior Jayden Medley won’t have to go far for his final regional championship meet. On Friday, Medley will journey across Hillsborough to Cedar Ridge for the start of the Mideast Regionals. It will be his final chance to qualify for the 3A State Championships, held annually at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro. This season, Medley is 28-8 for an Orange team that finished third in the Central Conference. In December, Medley won the Eagle Invitational in Mebane. Medley pinned all four of his opponents to win the event. In the championship final, Medley pinned Stephen Silhan of Chatham Central in 4:22. Last month, Medley finished 2nd in the Quenten Crosby Invitational at Dudley High School in Greensboro. Medley started the year with a third-place finish in the Wolverine Challenge at Wakefield High School in Raleigh. Last fall, Medley was an all-confernece linebacker for the Orange football team. He had a crucial interception in the Panthers win at Chapel Hill at Culton-Peerman Stadium, Orange’s first victory over the Tigers since 2019. Medley is the #4 seed in the 215-pound regional tournament, which is comprised of 15 competitors. He will open against Dakota Rodriguez of Cape Fear on Friday. The top four finishers will advance to next week’s state tournament.

