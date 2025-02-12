Cedar Ridge’s Dyreng, Orange’s Alvis among qualifiers for State Indoor Track & Field Championships

After winning the 3A State Men’s Cross Country Championship last fall, several member of Orange’s title team will compete in the 3A State Indoor Track & Field Championships at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem this weekend.

Plus, Naomi Dyreng of Cedar Ridge, the most accomplished female cross country runner in school history, will also be in competition.

Orange junior Adelyn Alvis, a three-sport athlete, qualified in the long jump. Alvis, who was a starter for the Orange women’s tennis team last fall, qualified for the state championships during the Fast Track Invitational in Winston-Salem on January 25. Her leap of 16-feet, 6.5 inches is her personal best and beat the state championship minimum standard of 16-feet, 2-inches. Alvis also could have qualified for the triple jump after she cleared 34-feet, one-inch during the Southeast Alamance Polar Bear in Haw River on January 28.

Alvis also qualified in a running event. She is in the 500 meter dash with a personal best time of 1:18.66.

Orange sophomore Clark Flowkes is one of five finalists in the pole vault. Throughout the winner, Flowkes had several first place finishes. Last week at the final Eastern Alamance Polar Bear, she earned a personal best 10-feet. The minimum state qualifying standard is nine-feet.

Cedar Ridge junior Ender Buchanan qualified in the men’s pole vault. Buchanan reached 13-feet, 6-inches last week in Mebane. Also earning a spot in the pole vault is Orange junior Owen Grant, who reached 11-feet, 6-inches last week, as well.

In running events, the Orange women’s 4×800 relay team of Carolina Cathey, Sullivan Gaddy, Evelyn Gover, Kayla Willey, Samantha Gover and Joia Ubia qualified for the state championship. Their season-best time is 10:30.86, which happened earlier this month during the East Chapel Hill Polar Bear at Dave Thaden Stadium.

The Orange women’s 4×400 relay team of Alvis, Gianni Burnette, Asia Whitsett and Kayla Willey are also in the state championships.

Orange’s men’s 4×400 relay team of Hunter Albert, Riley Potter, Gabe Yen and Neal recorded a season-best time of 3:35.27 to reach Winston-Salem.

Orange men’s 4×800 meter relay team of Myles Jermyn, Cyrus Neal, Lucas Van Mater and Grant Schmid are the #3 qualifiers with a season-best time of 8:22.65. Jermyn, Neal, Van Mater and Schmid were all members of the state championship cross country team.

Individually, Jermyn qualified for the 1,600 meters at 4:24.89. He’s also in the 3,200 meters with a personal best time of 9:31.67. Van Mater is also in the 3,200 meters field, recording a season-best time of 9:29.04.

Neal reached the 1,000 meter final recording a personal best of 2:38.06.

Cedar Ridge’s Naomi Dyreng, who has won three Mideast Regional Outdoor Track & Field championships, qualified for the state championships in the 1,600 meters. Her top time of the season is 5:20.40. She is also in the 3,200 meters at 11:33.07.