Alumni Update: Kruse scores goal in first college game with Lenoir-Rhyne lacrosse

Connor Kruse: The all-time leading scorer in Orange lacrosse history, Kruse wasted no time getting his college career going with a bang. Kruse scored a goal in his first college game as Lenoir-Rhyne, ranked #3 in Division II, defeated #12 Maryville 13-12 in overtime at Pope Saint John Paul II High School in Hendersonville, TN on February 1. Kruse’s first college goal came with 5:38 remaining in the first half off an assist from Robert Walker to put the Bears ahead 5-3. It was Kruse’s only shot on goal. Last Saturday, Lenoir-Rhyne defeated Barton 18-8 at Truist Stadium in Wilson. Kruse unleashed one shot. The Bears will host Rollins in its home opener on Saturday morning at 11AM.

Sascha Van Praag: The former Orange defenseman is also on the roster for Lenoir-Rhyne as they start the season.

Josh Mauer: Another former Panther, Mauer is a redshirt season at Mt. Olive, where’s he the top face-off man. Last weekend, Mauer won 17 out of 22 faceoffs as the Trojans defeated Virginia State 12-6 at Ray McDonald Complex. He was credited with one shot. In the season-opener, Catawba defeated Mt. Olive 14-11 at Shuford Stadium in Salisbury. Mauer won 7 out of 17 faceoffs.

Jacob Driver: The leading scorer for Cedar Ridge last season, Driver is starting his freshman season at Mount Olive. Driver was an All-Mid Carolina Conference selection last year. Mt. Olive faces Lincoln Memorial on Saturday.

Cy Horner: The Division III Methodist men’s lacrosse team opened its season with a 18-6 loss to Sewanee at McGee Field in Sewanee, TN on February 8. Horner, a former attacker for Orange, was credited with seven shots.

Josh Crabtree: A freshman who played on Orange’s 3A/2A/1A Eastern Regional Championship team last year, Crabtree had one shot in his debut for Methodist against Sewanee. Methodist will face Goucher College in Baltimore on Saturday.

Josiah Tisdale: A former Orange defenseman, Tisdale is starting his sophomore season at Methodist. Last year, Tisdale played in five games with the Monarchs. He recorded two ground balls and caused one turnover against Warren Wilson College.

Nick Cardone: A former All-Conference defenseman at Orange, Cardone has started his sophomore year at Division II Catawba. As a freshman, Cardone played in one game against Virginia State.

Tigh Metheney: Another former Panther who is now a sophomore at Catawba.

Katie Wolter: Wolter will be the first player who played at a Hillsborough high school to suit up in a women’s lacrosse game for Division I Elon. Last week, the Phoenix opened its season against Duke. The Blue Devils won 16-7 at Koskinen Stadium in Durham.

Mary Moss Wirt: The Elon softball team opened its season by going 1-4 in the Elon Softball Classic at Hunt Softball Park last weekend. Wirt, a former shortstop for Orange, started four games as catcher. Saturday’s game against North Carolina Central matched up two former Hillsborough products as Wirt faced Takia Nichols, Cedar Ridge’s all-time home run hitter. Wirt, a junior, went 1-for-2 with a walk in a 12-8 loss to Ohio in the season-opener. Wirt scored her first run of the season in an 8-2 loss to Connecticut last Friday. She went 1-for-3 in a 4-3 loss to Ohio State. The Phoenix will host the Elon Softball Phoenix Invitational this weekend. They will start play against Morgan State on Friday afternoon.

Takia Nichols: Entering her junior season, Nichols was selected second-team Preseason All-MEAC. North Carolina Central dropped all four of its games in the Elon Softball Classic. Nichols went 0-for-2 with two walks in the loss to Elon on Saturday. Nichols drove in her first run of the season on an RBI groundout in a 14-5 loss to UNC Greensboro. She got her first hit in the season-opener last Thursday, an 8-0 loss to Ohio. On Friday, Central will journey to Covington, GA to start play in the HBCU Collegiate Invitational. The Eagles will play a doubleheader on Friday, starting with Southern University to start a series of games against opponents from the SWAC. Later, they will face Alcorn State.

Mia Davidson-Smith: Davidson continues stellar play with Diablos Rojos del Mexico in the Mexican Softball League. The Red Devils are 10-1 and are in first place in the league. On Sunday, the Diablos defeated Charros de Jalisco 8-4. Davidson hit a home run. Davidson leads the league with seven home runs and 19 RBIs.