Orange swimming seniors Luke Roman, Alex Andre, Ayden Twiddy, Noah Jones & Nick Baczara discuss winning state relay title

There was history made on several levels for the Orange men’s swimming team at the 3A State Championships at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary on Friday night. Orange’s 400 freestyle relay team of Luke Roman, Alex Andre, Ayden Twiddy and Noah Jones became the first men’s relay team in school history to win a state championship. In the final race of the night, Orange edged Lake Norman Charter to take the 400 freestyle state championship with a time of 3:18.18. It was the final race together for the Orange men’s seniors. Over the past four years, Roman, Twiddy, Andre, Jones and Nick Baczara have led Orange to four consecutive Central Conference championships. This year, Orange won the Central Regional men’s team championship for the first time ever. On Friday night, they finished 3rd in the state championships, their best-ever showing. Roman became the first male swimmer in school history to earn Most Outstanding Swimmer honors in the State Championships. Roman won the 200 yard freestyle state championship. For the second year in a row, Roman won the 500 yard freestyle state title. And for the second year in a row, Andre finished 2nd in the 500 yard freestyle. It was a fitting end for a group that has revolutionized swimming at Orange High School and whose name will forever decorate the school record books.

Orange’s Roman, Andre, Jones, Twiddy & Nick Baczara discuss swimming relay state title There was history made on several levels for the Orange men’s swimming team at the 3A State Championships at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary on Friday night. Orange’s 400 freestyle relay team of Luke Roman, Alex Andre, Ayden Twiddy and Noah Jones became the first men’s relay team in school history to win a state championship.