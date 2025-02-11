Cedar Ridge’s Stinnett finishes 4th in 100 backstroke, Orange’s White takes bronze at Swimming State Championships

CARY–Following five individual conference and three regional championships, Cedar Ridge senior Sophia Stinnett ended her high school career at the 3A State Championships.

Stinnett, who captured the 500 yard Central Regional championship at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on February 1, finished seventh in swimming’s longest individual event at the Triangle Aquatic Center on Friday night. Stinnett, who qualified for the state championships in all four of her seasons at Cedar Ridge, finished fourth in the 100 yard backstroke. In her final race with the Red Wolves, Stinnett finished at 1:00.81. Last year, Stinnett took the bronze medal in the backstroke.

Cedar Ridge, the Central Conference champions, finished 7th in the team standings with 98 points. Orange came in 8th with 97.5 points.

Orange, which finished 2nd in the 3A State Championships last year behind the leadership of Katie Belle Sikes, had junior Piper White pick up her first individual medal. White finished third in the 50 yard freestyle at 53.94 seconds. Lily Hermans of Concord, who won the gold medal in the 100 yard freestyle, also took the state championship in the 50 free at 51.97 seconds.

White finished 4th in the 100 yard freestyle at 53.94 seconds. Hermans finished at 51.97 seconds, while Ila Turner of South Point finished second.

Stinnett’s final race as a Red Wolf ended a period of her life that started when she started swimming at the Orange County SportsPlex when she was six years old.

“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Stinnett said after her Senior Day meet, which also happened to be the Central Conference championships. “I’m really excited for what the future holds. Cedar Ridge had never won the conference championship the four years that I had been here. So to win in my senior year, it means a lot to me and a lot to my friends.”

Stinnett has committed to swim at Le Moyne College in DeWitt, New York, where she is no stranger.

“I have a lot of family in New York,” Stinnett said. “I’ve always wanted to go to college up in New York. I really like the atmosphere at Le Moyne. It’s right next to Syracuse University, which is nice. I like to say it’s a home away from home for me.”

Stinnett would have had a chance to win more than three regional championships, but her freshman season ended abruptly due to a COVID outbreak. Thus, their trip to regionals and the state championships were cancelled.

“It’s been a crazy four years, especially my freshman year,” Stinnett said. “I’m just really grateful for the memories. I’m thankful for what Coach Amanda (Jones) has taught me.”

Stinnett’s club team is the Hillsborough Aquatic Club.

Stinnett’s fellow senior co-Captain, Quinn McCrimmon, finished fifth in the state championships in the 100 yard butterfly. McCrimmon, who finished 2nd in the butterfly at regionals, took the conference championship last month in Hillsborough.

“I’m really excited but I’m really sad to go,” McCrimmon said following the medal ceremony that ended the evening. “I haven’t processed it so the feelings aren’t happening yet. I’ve had the opportunity to swim with so many amazing teammates. To see them also get their final awards for high school and get the opportunity to shine has been amazing.”

McCrimmon, who started swimming when she was ten years old, hopes to attend N.C. State and plans to continue swimming at the club level. She also finished 11th in the 200 yard individual medley.

McCrimmon, Stinnett, Margaret Payton and Natalie Kunz finished 6th in the 200 yard medley relay, which was the opening event of the final session.

Orange’s 200 yard medley relay team of White, Zoe Jones, Ainsley Rasinske and Addison Moore finished in 8th place at 1:58.82. Lake Norman Charter, who won the overall team championship, also captured the 200 medley relay.

In the 200 yard freestyle relay, McCrimmon, Stinnett, Payton and Hala Zafar finished 9th overall at 1:46.30. Orange’s team of Jones, Rasinske, White and freshman Reilly Jermyn came in 11th (1:47.90).

In the 400 yard freestyle relay, Orange’s team of Moore, Jermyn, Rasinske and Claudia Seagrove finished 15th at 4:10.19.

Jones, a senior, came in 14th in the 200 yard IM.

Payton, a sophomore, finished 11th in the 200 yard freestyle at 2:05.56. She also finished 16th in the 100 yard breaststroke.

Moore, another Orange freshman, finished 11th in the 100 yard backstroke.