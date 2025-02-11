The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Cedar Ridge men’s swimming’s Philip Cauwels, Christopher Seawell & J.E. Sandor discuss season

ByJeff Hamlin

Feb 11, 2025

It was a successful season for the Cedar Ridge men’s swimming team. The Red Wolves finished 2nd in the Central Conference championships last month at the Orange County SportsPlex in Hillsborough. Sophomore Christopher Seawell captured the 100 yard backstroke state championship at 59.78 seconds. Red Wolf freshman J.E. Sandor won the 100 yard breaststroke conference championship with a time of 1:07.91, beating out Liam Miller of Walter Williams. Sandor set the school record in the 100 yard breastroke in his first high school meet in November. Sandor, Seawell, Zion Green and senior Philip Cauwels finished 2nd in the 400 yard freestyle relay, finishing only behind Orange, who would eventually win the state championship. At the 3A State championships inside the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary on Friday night, Seawell finished 14th in the 100 yard freestyle. Sandor, in his first state championship meet, finished 11th in the 100 yard butterfly, touching the wall at 55:30 seconds. He finished 2nd in the Central Regionals in the butterfly at 55.41 seconds. He also finished 4th in the breaststroke. Cauwels, in his final meet for Cedar Ridge, finished 11th in the 200 yard freestyle at 1:52.94. There are promising building blocks for Cedar Ridge as they venture into the future under head coach Amanda Jones.

By Jeff Hamlin

