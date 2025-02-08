The Home of Hillsborough Sports

Orange High School Orange Women's Basketball

Orange women’s basketball’s Evelyn George, Addie Atkins & Shannon Murphy discuss win over Cedar Ridge

ByJeff Hamlin

Feb 8, 2025

Entering the final week of the regular season, the Orange women’s basketball team is trying to finish in second place in the Central Conference. Last Friday, the Lady Panthers defeated Cedar Ridge 35-29. Evelyn George scored eleven points to lead Orange. Shannon Murphy had a crucial 3-pointer as Orange pulled away in the final minutes. Addie Atkins also knocked down a three-pointer as the Lady Panthers swept the season series from the Red Wolves. George was honored before the game against Walter Williams last month for scoring over 1,000 points. Last year, she grabbed her 500th rebound. Recently, she committed to play at Division III Guilford College. Next Friday, George, Murphy, Marshea Byrd, Bryce Jones, and  Rhiley Crabtree will be honored during Orange’s senior night ceremony. Orange is 14-8 after its win over Southern Alamance on Friday night. In that game, George earned her 24th career double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, along with six steals. Murphy added 13 points, including 3-of-6 shooting from three-point range. If Orange can win against Eastern Alamance, it will improve their chances of earning the #2 seed for the Central Conference Tournament. Orange will host the semifinals and championship games in the men’s and women’s tournaments. Western Alamance has claimed the regular season conference championship and will be the #1 seed.

By Jeff Hamlin

