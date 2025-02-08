This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior Alex Andre. On Friday night, Andre became a member of the first Orange men’s swimming relay team in school history to win a state championship. In the 400 yard freestyle relay, the final race of the 3A State Championships at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, Andre completed the opening 100 yard in 49.22, putting Orange in the lead and they would eventually take the championship. This season, Andre helped Orange win the Central Conference championship. He captured the 200 yard individual medley conference title for the second year in a row. Last week, Andre captured the 200 IM Regional Championship at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. It greatly helped Orange win the Central Regional championship for the first time in school. history. On Friday night, Andre finished 2nd in the 500 yard freestyle in the state championships. He finished third in the 200 yard individual medley in the state championships, finishing at 1:57.92. Over the past four years, Andre has been an invaluable part of the longest sustained success in Orange men’s swimming history. The daily morning workouts at the Orange County SportsPlex proved to be worth it in the end as Andre helped Orange finish 3rd in the team standings at the state championships. Andre’s name will live on for years to come in the record books.

(Editor’s note: the attached interview was recorded in 2024.)

Orange Panther of the Week: Alex Andre This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior Alex Andre. On Friday night, Andre became a member of the first Orange men’s swimming relay team in school history to win a state championship.