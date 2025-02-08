Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Quinn McCrimmon

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is senior swimmer Quinn McCrimmon. This winter, McCrimmon helped the Red Wolves win the Central Conference championship. Last month, McCrimmon won the conference title in the 200 yard freestyle in the tightest race of the meet, beating Elizabeth Merlette of Walter Williams by .18 of a second. When she was in elementary school, McCrimmon had no intention of being a swimmer. She had a neighbor recommend swimming to Quinn’s parents to deal with her exuberant personality. McCrimmon continued to develop through middle school and with her travel teams. On Friday night, McCrimmon ended her Cedar Ridge career by finishing 5th in the butterfly at the 3A State Championships at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary. In 2024, McCrimmon claimed the Central Conference championship in the 10o yard butterfly. She also teamed with Sophia Stinnett, Hala Zafar, and Sierra Godfrey to win the 400 yard freestyle relay conference championship. McCrimmon finished 2nd in the 100 butterfly during the Central Regional championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on February 1. McCrimmon’s leadership helped Cedar Ridge to its first conference championship as a 3A school this year. After she graduates in June, McCrimmon hopes to attend N.C. State, where she aims to continue swimming at the club level.

