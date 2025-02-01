Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week: Sophia Sinnett

This week’s Cedar Ridge Red Wolf of the Week is senior swimmer Sophia Stinnett. On Saturday, Stinnett won her third career Central Regional individual championship. For the second year in a row, Stinnett won the 500 yard freestyle at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. She finished at 5:24.22, beating out Avery Shuping of Carrboro. Also, Stinnett swam the anchor leg as Cedar Ridge won the regional championship in the 200 yard freestyle relay at 1:45.88. Stinnett closed with a final lap of 25.09 seconds as she teamed with Quinn McCrimmon, Hala Zafar and Margaret Payton to earn the championship. Last week, Stinnett won two individual titles at the Central Conference Championships at the Orange County SportsPlex in Hillsborough. Stinnett captured the 500 yard freestyle and the 100 yard backstroke. Cedar Ridge won the Central Conference Women’s Swimming Championship. Last year, Stinnett won her first regional championship in the 100 yard backstroke. She went on to finish third in the state championships in the backstroke. Earlier this academic year, Stinnett signed to swim at Le Moyne College, a Division I school in DeWitt Town, New York. On Friday, Stinnett will swim in her final meet at Cedar Ridge, returning to the 3A State Championships at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary. Regardless of the result, she will go down in history as one of the most accomplished swimmers in Hillsborough history. She will look to become the first Cedar Ridge female swimmer to win a state championship since 2014.

