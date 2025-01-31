Orange Panther of the Week: Michael Clark

This week’s Orange Panther of the Week is senior forward Michael Clark. This season, the Orange Panthers are off to the best start since Derryl Britt became the head coach in 2018 even though they lost Coleman Cloer, the top-ranked junior in North Carolina, last season. Clark has delivered with leadership from the very beginning of the season, when he scored a career-high 23 points against Voyager Academy in the season-opener. Clark has been a varsity performer since his freshman season, when he scored 13 points against Southern Alamance in his first varsity game. Later on in his freshman year, he scored 17 points against Northwood. As Cloer and Mason Robinson left the team last summer, Clark has filled in every conceivable role possible. He had a double-double of 13 points and ten rebounds against Eastern Alamance on December 13 in Mebane. On January 7, Clark had 14 points in a victory over Cedar Ridge.Against Wakefield, Clark scored 18 points in a 64-59 win in the Southern Alamance Holiday Invitational Tournament. Orange is in contention for its second straight Central Conference regular season championship and Clark has been an invaluable commodity over the past four seasons. He scored a lay-up that sealed Orange’s win over Person in Roxboro on January 9, a game where the Panthers roared back from a 28-9 deficit to win. He will continue his senior season when the Panthers face Person in a crucial game on Tuesday night in Hillsborough.

